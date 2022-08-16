Streaming issues? Report here
"It's ludicrous" - DA slams Defence Minister's Russia visit

16 August 2022 12:54 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Defence Minister Thandi Modise
Russia Ukraine conflict

Refilwe Moloto speaks to opposition MP, Kobus Marais, the DA's Shadow Minister for Defence about Modise's Russia visit.

- Modise accepted the invitation to the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security from the Russian defence secretary

- Modise is expected to address the conference today (Tuesday)

- The DA's Kobus Marais has called the trip a "slap in the face for Ukraine" and an "embarrassment for South Africa and the rest of the democratic world".

Defence Minister Thandi Modise at a media briefing on 25 October 2021. Picture: GCIS

"We are appalled by war, we abhor war in that it brings untold suffering, which is something we experienced under apartheid."

Those were the words of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor last week. She was speaking to US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Pretoria last week.

And so it was under a cloud of criticism and a sense of disbelief from many South Africans, that Minister of Defence Thandi Modise flew to Moscow for a conference on global security this week.

Russia began invading Ukraine in February this year.

The DA's Shadow Minister for Defence, Kobus Marais, told Refilwe Moloto that Modise's decision is ludicrous, and a "slap in the face for ordinary Ukrainians".

All of us know about the atrocities going on in the Ukraine by Russia...so she knows exactly what is going on, and also the perception.

Kobus Marais, MP with the Democratic Alliance and current Shadow Minister of Defence

Modise was invited to the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security by her Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

Marais says it's extraordinary that Modise accepted the invitation.

He's basically the architect of whatever is going on in Ukraine.

Kobus Marais, MP with the Democratic Alliance and current Shadow Minister of Defence

He says it's not just Ukrainians feeling the impact of the Russian invasion.

We are suffering from hunger because of what is going on there, we are suffering because of high fuel prices.

Kobus Marais, MP with the Democratic Alliance and current Shadow Minister of Defence

Modise is expected to be in Russia for three days.

RELATED:Russia blocks Ukraine from exporting grain to desperate countries




16 August 2022 12:54 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Defence Minister Thandi Modise
Russia Ukraine conflict

