South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear

South Africa should follow in the footsteps of Scotland in putting a law into effect ensuring the right to free sanitary products.

Scotland has defied the odds by becoming the world's first country to legalise free sanitary products for all. The Period Products Acts 2021 came into effect on Monday.

Under this law, schools, colleges as well as government bodies must make period products available for anyone for free in their bathrooms.

Since 2017, the country has invested millions of pounds to fund the programme.

Mills explained that over the years, several attempts have been made to rope in the South African government to put a similar law into effect.

We have had so many promises from government since 2011 when former president Jacob Zuma already announced that government would be promoting a campaign to support free sanitary products. Dr Liz Mills, Lecturer - De Montford Law school

Then later in 2017, we had numerous promises made by several governmental, institutions, and ministers. Nothing further has happened in this regard, and we have a long way to go. Dr Liz Mills, Lecturer - De Montford Law school

