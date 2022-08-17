Don't ignore the lump — reminder that men can get breast cancer too
Refilwe Moloto speaks to specialist surgeon, Professor Justus Apffelstaedt about the stigmatisation of male breast cancer.
The National Cancer Registry states that the life-time risk of suffering breast cancer in males is between 1 in 500 to 1 in 1000, depending on race.
Researchers are still trying to figure out the reason why race plays a part in cancer disparities.
In women, the different risks can be easily appropriated... but for men, we don't know that well.Professor Justus Apffelstaedt — Specialist in thyroid, parathyroid and breast health at Apffelstaedt, Hoosain & Associates
Mammograms for men exist but because breast cancer in men is so rare - 1 man for every 100 women - Apffelstaedt says that because the male breast is smaller than a woman's, it's easier for men to feel if any lumps develop.
Men are usually aware of the lump when it develops.Professor Justus Apffelstaedt — Specialist in thyroid, parathyroid and breast health at Apffelstaedt, Hoosain & Associates
The big issue, however, is male hesitancy to seek medical attention. Most of the cancers that doctors are seeing in men are already relatively advanced.
So, commonly it's stage 2B or 3 breast cancer. Survival is already compromised and requires more intensive treatment...Professor Justus Apffelstaedt — Specialist in thyroid, parathyroid and breast health at Apffelstaedt, Hoosain & Associates
Scroll up to listen to Professor Justus Apffelstaedt detailed discussion with Breakfast host, Refilwe Moloto.
