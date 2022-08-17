Govt response to FMD outbreak hurting us but right thing to do - NRMPO
- Government has announced a national ban on moving cattle to curb the spread of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease.
- Three years ago, a similar outbreak saw South African livestock exports banned across the world.
There is to be a suspension on the movement of all cattle in South Africa effective immediately.
Agriculture Minster Thoko Didiza made the announcement on Tuesday.
It comes as last month livestock owners in the Western Cape were urged to take the necessary precautions to ensure the province remained food and mouth free.
But despite those efforts, the highly contagious viral disease continues to spread.
"The country is currently experiencing 116 outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), involving farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State provinces," said the department in a statement.
Gerhard Schutte is CEO of the National Red Meat Producers Organisation.
We are very worried... foot and mouth is a disease that impacts very, very heavily on trade.Gerhard Schutte, Chief Executive Officer - National Red Meat Producers Organisation
Three years ago, a similar outbreak saw South African livestock exports banned across the world.
We have big dreams of the livestock industries, also in terms of exports.Gerhard Schutte, Chief Executive Officer - National Red Meat Producers Organisation
The ban means cattle may not be moved from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly.
It's hurting us, but it's the right thing to do at this stage.Gerhard Schutte, Chief Executive Officer - National Red Meat Producers Organisation
Schutte says what's needed now is a turnaround plan in order to convince trading partners that "we are progressing in fighting this disease".
The minister issued a stern warning for those moving cattle illegally, saying they would be prosecuted for contravention of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act no 35 of 1984).
RELATED: W Cape livestock owners urged to help keep province foot-and-mouth free
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
