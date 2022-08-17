Govt response to FMD outbreak hurting us but right thing to do - NRMPO

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:40
Food - Championship Boerewors
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Steven O'Connor
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Unmarried heterosexual couples can inherit if their partner dies intestate
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Abrahams
Today at 14:40
Waterfront’s 2022 Busking Auditions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Henry Mathys
Today at 14:50
Music with Melorie Jane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Melorie Jane
Today at 15:20
Theatre of the absurd as Food Safety Authority dragged to court over threat to seize meatless produce
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Georgina Crouth - Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
The Four Day Work Week
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kirk Kruger
Today at 15:50
Choosing the ideal bakkie
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 16:05
The Construction Mafia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Editor-at-large at Fin24
Today at 16:20
Rates of murder tell the sorry tale of SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jonny Steinberg
Today at 17:05
South Africa's Trespass Act
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tanveer Jeewa, Human Right’s Lawyer
Today at 17:20
Fixing SA will be a mammoth task, but it can be done with the right people in a new coalition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Today at 17:45
Virginia Woolf
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
'Communities in townships must assist police to fight violent crimes' The latest crime statistics showed that 855 women and 243 children were killed while over 9,500 rape cases were reported over a th... 22 August 2022 1:50 PM
'Maths is more concerning' - expert on decline in learners studying accounting The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) said the problem lies with the uptake in pure mathematics – whose enr... 22 August 2022 1:39 PM
Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre Community arts educator and activist Mark Jeneker will lead the arts programme at the centre, which will be based at Portland Prim... 22 August 2022 12:42 PM
'SA doesn't have time or money for new nuclear plant' According to energy analyst professor Hartmut Winkler, adding more nuclear power to South Africa's under-pressure grid will not so... 22 August 2022 7:46 AM
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power. 19 August 2022 11:21 AM
Cape Town CBD business confidence continues to improve: Survey Retailer confidence in Cape Town’s Central Business District continued to recover during the second quarter of 2022. 22 August 2022 1:34 PM
'No evidence that social grants create dependency or lead to teenage pregnancy' Many of the beliefs about social grants are not supported by evidence, which points to their effectiveness. 22 August 2022 12:06 PM
How far are SA's metros from taking advantage of the IPP 100MW waiver? Not very Eyewitness News spoke to the country's big metros about their plans to release themselves from Eskom's shackles. Only two seem to... 22 August 2022 6:44 AM
How to be more conscious of your climate decisions John Maytham speaks to 'Daily Maverick' journalist Sarah Hoek, who wrote an article about how people can lessen the effects of cli... 22 August 2022 10:16 AM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
[VIDEOS] Chinese city tests fishing workers AND their catch for COVID Footage of fish and crabs undergoing PCR tests in Xiamen has gone viral on Chinese social media. 21 August 2022 2:10 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
My Name Is Reeva: 'New series gives Reeva and other nameless victims a voice' This Women's Month, M-Net premieres a docuseries exploring the life of Reeva Steenkamp and the events which led to her death. 21 August 2022 4:50 PM
Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson. 19 August 2022 3:35 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
Amid Russian-Ukraine conflict, Unkraine marks 31 yeas of independence Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union. 22 August 2022 12:04 PM
Madagascar famine: 334 000 people face imminent starvation The United Nations calls the situation in the island country “the world’s first climate change-induced famine”. 19 August 2022 3:55 PM
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation' Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been a... 22 August 2022 8:54 AM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
Govt response to FMD outbreak hurting us but right thing to do - NRMPO

17 August 2022 9:44 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Department of Agriculture
National Red Meat Producers Organisation
foot-and-mouth disease
Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Gerhard Schutte, chief executive officer of the National Red Meat Producers Organisation about the outbreak of foot and mouth disease.

- Government has announced a national ban on moving cattle to curb the spread of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease.

- Three years ago, a similar outbreak saw South African livestock exports banned across the world.

Free State Farmer Richard Mashinini's cattle. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

There is to be a suspension on the movement of all cattle in South Africa effective immediately.

Agriculture Minster Thoko Didiza made the announcement on Tuesday.

It comes as last month livestock owners in the Western Cape were urged to take the necessary precautions to ensure the province remained food and mouth free.

But despite those efforts, the highly contagious viral disease continues to spread.

"The country is currently experiencing 116 outbreaks of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), involving farms, feedlots and communal areas in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Free State provinces," said the department in a statement.

Gerhard Schutte is CEO of the National Red Meat Producers Organisation.

We are very worried... foot and mouth is a disease that impacts very, very heavily on trade.

Gerhard Schutte, Chief Executive Officer - National Red Meat Producers Organisation

Three years ago, a similar outbreak saw South African livestock exports banned across the world.

We have big dreams of the livestock industries, also in terms of exports.

Gerhard Schutte, Chief Executive Officer - National Red Meat Producers Organisation

The ban means cattle may not be moved from one property to another for any reason for a period of 21 days, reviewable weekly.

It's hurting us, but it's the right thing to do at this stage.

Gerhard Schutte, Chief Executive Officer - National Red Meat Producers Organisation

Schutte says what's needed now is a turnaround plan in order to convince trading partners that "we are progressing in fighting this disease".

The minister issued a stern warning for those moving cattle illegally, saying they would be prosecuted for contravention of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act no 35 of 1984).

RELATED: W Cape livestock owners urged to help keep province foot-and-mouth free




'Communities in townships must assist police to fight violent crimes'

22 August 2022 1:50 PM

The latest crime statistics showed that 855 women and 243 children were killed while over 9,500 rape cases were reported over a three-month period.

'Maths is more concerning' - expert on decline in learners studying accounting

22 August 2022 1:39 PM

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) said the problem lies with the uptake in pure mathematics – whose enrollment numbers were even more worrying than accounting.

Youth in Mitchells Plain will get to unleash creativity at new art centre

22 August 2022 12:42 PM

Community arts educator and activist Mark Jeneker will lead the arts programme at the centre, which will be based at Portland Primary School.

[IN PICTURES] Woman nurses baby parrotlet to health

22 August 2022 11:21 AM

Annerie De Waal has been keeping a photo diary of the little bird's progress and posting it to her Facebook account

Corporal punishment not a silver bullet to discipline learners: Section 27

22 August 2022 11:03 AM

Last week, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi suggested a “strong review’’ of corporal punishment laws as a means to discipline learners.

Moratorium on e-hailing licences unlikely to be lifted anytime soon - CoCT

22 August 2022 10:40 AM

The City Cape Town says it's working with the e-hailing industry on lifting the moratorium on applications for metered-taxi operating licences.

'Parents can assist adult children to claim for maintenance'

22 August 2022 10:38 AM

The Supreme Court of Appeal has given clarity on its ruling on whether a parent can claim for maintenance for an adult child.

CTCB auditions: Is your child is the next Andile Ndlovu or Kitty Phetla?

22 August 2022 9:46 AM

Cape Town City Ballet is looking for child characters between the ages of 10 - 14 years to join CTCB in 'The Nutcracker'.

Success of kraal entry means Misuzulu's the 'rightful heir of the Zulu nation'

22 August 2022 8:54 AM

Now that the new Zulu king has officially ascended to the throne, all eyes are on other members of the royal family who had been against the move.

Bain & Company's apology an insult to SA, says whistleblower Athol Williams

22 August 2022 8:27 AM

Last week Bain & Company issued an apology letter in "Business Day" for its "mistakes" and called for a constructive dialogue with South Africa.

