A woman's worth: Study looks into reasons why 3.8% of Uber drivers are women?





- Adiel Ismail is an Open Society Foundation investigative journalism fellow at Wits University and has done a deep dive into the e-hailing sector in Cape Town.

- One of the aspects of his investigation is how women experience working in the e-hailing in the Mother City.

According to data provided by e-hailing service, Uber, less than 4% of its drivers in South Africa are women.

Adiel Ismail an Open Society Foundation investigative journalism fellow at Wits University carried out a deep dive into women working in the e-hailing sector in the country to find out why it might be that the figure is so low.

We know that it's a male-dominated industry, but we don't hear the voices of women coming through. Adiel Ismail, Open Society Foundation investigative journalism fellow - Wits University

He tells CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto why, in his research, so few women remain in the sector.

Because the hours are long, there's a lot of time away from home and the work is also stressful. Adiel Ismail, Open Society Foundation investigative journalism fellow - Wits University

But surely those stresses would also apply to men as well, counters Moloto?

Not necessarily.

Ismail says that for many women, something as basic as using the bathroom is a concern.

One of the women I spoke to says she has to consciously make a decision not to eat and drink while she's driving because she can't just stop somewhere and use the bathroom. Adiel Ismail, Open Society Foundation investigative journalism fellow - Wits University

There are also safety factors, with almost 80% of women surveyed citing safety concerns as a reason for more women not signing up.

Some 30% say they were put off by lack of sick pay, paid leave, pension contributions, or maternity leave benefits.

But one of the biggest issues in Cape Town, for Uber drivers, regardless of gender, remains the granting, or not, of licences.

Ismail's research found that in 2021, the City of Cape Town issued fines in excess of R13 million to e-hailing drivers while not granting a single e-hailing operating licence amid a three-year moratorium.

The City of Cape Town's e-hailing permit catastrophe is crushing the livelihoods of drivers. Adiel Ismail, Open Society Foundation investigative journalism fellow - Wits University

The annual South African Fairwork report, released in July 2021 saw Uber rate a lowly four out of ten in five principles of fair work: fair pay, fair conditions, fair contracts, fair management, and fair representation.

