isiXhosa geological dictionary being created as part of UCT heritage project
- The aim of the project is to better represent the diversity of languages spoken in South Africa and help connect people who have historically been excluded from scientific discourse with their geological heritage.
- The project is called Reclaiming the Rocks: Ukuthetha ngezifundo zomhlaba ngesiXhosa.
Some of the most compelling, relevant parts of South Africa’s geological history have been translated into isiXhosa as part of a University of Cape Town (UCT) project, aptly-titled Reclaiming the Rocks: Ukuthetha ngezifundo zomhlaba ngesiXhosa
The project is aimed at better representing the diversity of languages spoken in South Africa and helping connect people who have historically been excluded from scientific discourse with their geological heritage.
It's been led by led by lecturer Dr Rosalie Tostevin and PhD student Sinelethu Hashibi.
South Africa’s rich geological record is one of the greatest in the world. The rocks record exciting developments over billions of years of Earth history, and our goal is to share these stories with as many people as possible.Dr Rosalie Tostevin, Lecturer - University of Cape Town (UCT)
Tostevin wrote up short stories summarising the most compelling, relevant parts of South Africa’s geological history while Hashibi, led the translation work.
This project is challenging because many geological terms, and scientific in general, such as meteorite, magma or iron and sulfur have no direct equivalent in isiXhosa.Sinelethu Hashibi, PhD student - UCT's Department of Geological Sciences
Therefore, part of this project involves building an open access geological dictionary, which in the future, could provide a tool to transform geology departments, museums and public outreach events.Sinelethu Hashibi, PhD student - UCT's Department of Geological Sciences
In South Africa, English is a first language for under 10% of the population, yet it dominates scientific discourse, alienating huge numbers of people.
The project is already receiving international recognition and is a recipient of the European Geosciences Union’s public engagement grants.
RELATED: Talking my language: Why African-language policy is crucial in SA universities
