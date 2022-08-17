Streaming issues? Report here
Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa

17 August 2022 10:58 AM
by Ayesha Yon
Tags:
Dubai tourism

South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dubai Tourism's Stella Fubare, who is part of the United Arab Emirates delegation visiting South Africa to promote travel and tourism between the two destinations.

A delegation from the UAE is currently visiting South Africa with the aim to attract more visitors to Dubai.

South Africa has always been a very important country to ... Dubai tourism, because we've always had quite a number of visitors from South Africa.

Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations

South Africa has always been in the first or second place in terms of visitors of Africans to Dubai.

Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations
The city of Dubai. Picture: @DXBMediaOffice/Twitter

Like many countries with a thriving tourism industry, Dubai was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are here post pandemic to let the South African consumers and travel industry know that we're here to support them, here to invite them back to Dubai, here to let them know of all that has taken place in Dubai since the pandemic started and that travel is so affordable.

Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations

Fubare adds that Dubai's luxury and glamour lifestyle can be achieved at an affordable price and that there are a great deal of free activities for tourists.

There's so much to do in Dubai that is within everybody's reach.

Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations

South Africa's peak travel season — June, July and August — is the perfect time to get away from the cold and visit sunny Dubai.

And the hotels are offering amazing deals, you can get a 5-star hotel for about $50 a night.. I am living witness to this...

Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations

The roadshow is an opportunity to showcase the country beyond the popular Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.

The Dubai visa can take you as little as 48 hours. You can finish work on a Wednesday, and say... I feel like being in Dubai this weekend.

Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations

Scroll up to the audio for Refilwe Moloto's conversation with Dubai Tourism's Stella Fubare.




