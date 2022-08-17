Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dubai Tourism's Stella Fubare, who is part of the United Arab Emirates delegation visiting South Africa to promote travel and tourism between the two destinations.
A delegation from the UAE is currently visiting South Africa with the aim to attract more visitors to Dubai.
South Africa has always been a very important country to ... Dubai tourism, because we've always had quite a number of visitors from South Africa.Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations
South Africa has always been in the first or second place in terms of visitors of Africans to Dubai.Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations
Like many countries with a thriving tourism industry, Dubai was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We are here post pandemic to let the South African consumers and travel industry know that we're here to support them, here to invite them back to Dubai, here to let them know of all that has taken place in Dubai since the pandemic started and that travel is so affordable.Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations
Fubare adds that Dubai's luxury and glamour lifestyle can be achieved at an affordable price and that there are a great deal of free activities for tourists.
There's so much to do in Dubai that is within everybody's reach.Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations
South Africa's peak travel season — June, July and August — is the perfect time to get away from the cold and visit sunny Dubai.
And the hotels are offering amazing deals, you can get a 5-star hotel for about $50 a night.. I am living witness to this...Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations
The roadshow is an opportunity to showcase the country beyond the popular Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab.
The Dubai visa can take you as little as 48 hours. You can finish work on a Wednesday, and say... I feel like being in Dubai this weekend.Stella Fubare, Dubai Tourism's Regional Director International Operations
Scroll up to the audio for Refilwe Moloto's conversation with Dubai Tourism's Stella Fubare.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114303262_panorama-of-dubai-with-ship-against-skyscrapers-in-uae.html?vti=lav5xwlzohuz9y4xu6-1-26
More from Lifestyle
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.Read More
Don't ignore the lump — reminder that men can get breast cancer too
Although the risk is low when compared to women, men can also develop breast cancer.Read More
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?!
Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong.Read More
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries
TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch.Read More
What is a protection order and how can it help victims of abuse?
Pippa Hudson spoke to Women’s Legal Centre advocate Bronwyn Pithey to find out what a protection order is and how it works.Read More
New Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri: Beauty pageants are very relevant at this time
Bongani Bingwa spoke to newly-crowned Miss South Africa 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, about the pageant and her plans for her reign.Read More
Up close and personal with America's number 1 male escort
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets up close and personal with North America's number one independent male escort for women, Troy Amistadi.Read More
Johnson's talcum baby powder to be discontinued, with switch to cornstarch base
Johnson & Johnson has faced lawsuits over allegations it is hiding cancer risks tied to its talc-based baby powder.Read More