Father and son have lucky escape after being washed off rocks in Plett
- The 48 father and his 13-year-old son were swept off the rocks by a wave on Saturday evening.
- Both sustained serious injuries, but are expected to make a full recovery.
- The teen is being praised for his ability, despite his own serious injuries, to raise the alarm.
A father and son from Knysna are recovering in hospital following what could have been a potentially fatal incident near Plettenberg Bay at the weekend.
The pair were swept off the rocks by a wave on Saturday evening and both sustained serious injuries.
The family were staying at Fountain Shack, at the Robberg Nature Reserve.
It appears the father, 48, and his son 13, were knocked unconscious during the fall.
Miraculously, when the teen regained consciousness he was able to pull his dad into shallower waters.
From there, and despite his own serious injuries the youngster ran to alert his mom and his sister who were not aware of the incident.
The mom was able to call the NSRI, while the quick-thinking daughter used a flashlight to alert other hikers in the area.
The NSRI rescue craft arrived on the scene first and were were joined by additional NSRI crew, WC Government Health EMS paramedics and Med-Life paramedics, who had hiked to the scene from the parking area.
The father and son have since undergone surgery and following an extended recovery period are both expected to make full recoveries.
RELATED:NSRI teaching Cape's underprivileged kids survival swimming in container pool
More from Local
Advocacy group says 'patients die waiting’ for Council of Medical Schemes claims
The panel discussion explored the battles faced by patients with rare diseases when claiming from medical aids and the appeals process thereafter.Read More
BHF fighting decision to disallow low-cost benefit options by medical schemes
The Board of Healthcare Funders has applied to overturn a moratorium which bans medical schemes from offering low-cost benefit options to the public.Read More
Don't give cash to those using animals for begging, SPCA urges
The animal welfare group says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them to the SPCA.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Wednesday and Thursday
Stage two rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Eskom confirmed.Read More
isiXhosa geological dictionary being created as part of UCT heritage project
The UCT project has translated segments of South Africa’s rich geological record into isiXhosa.Read More
Moving on up: Initiative aims to get taxi gaartjies into the driving seat
A new initiative is aiming to give taxi guards, or gaartjies as they're better known, the opportunity to get their learner’s licences and ultimately their driver's permit.Read More
CT warned to brace for big freeze as cold front brings rain, some snow to WC
Thursday is expected to be the coldest day and Friday the coldest morning, according to the weather office.Read More
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear
The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to provide free sanitary products to any woman who needs them.Read More