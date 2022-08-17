Father and son have lucky escape after being washed off rocks in Plett





- The 48 father and his 13-year-old son were swept off the rocks by a wave on Saturday evening.

- Both sustained serious injuries, but are expected to make a full recovery.

- The teen is being praised for his ability, despite his own serious injuries, to raise the alarm.

A father and son from Knysna are recovering in hospital following what could have been a potentially fatal incident near Plettenberg Bay at the weekend.

The pair were swept off the rocks by a wave on Saturday evening and both sustained serious injuries.

The family were staying at Fountain Shack, at the Robberg Nature Reserve.

It appears the father, 48, and his son 13, were knocked unconscious during the fall.

Miraculously, when the teen regained consciousness he was able to pull his dad into shallower waters.

From there, and despite his own serious injuries the youngster ran to alert his mom and his sister who were not aware of the incident.

The mom was able to call the NSRI, while the quick-thinking daughter used a flashlight to alert other hikers in the area.

The NSRI rescue craft arrived on the scene first and were were joined by additional NSRI crew, WC Government Health EMS paramedics and Med-Life paramedics, who had hiked to the scene from the parking area.

The father and son have since undergone surgery and following an extended recovery period are both expected to make full recoveries.

