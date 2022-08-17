Moving on up: Initiative aims to get taxi gaartjies into the driving seat
A new initiative by the Wheatfield Estate Foundation Trust, Bazil’s Traffic School and the Caravelle and Lentegeur Taxi Association is giving taxi guards or gaartjies as they're better known, the opportunity to get their learner’s licences and ultimately their driver's permit.
The job of a taxi gaartjie is well known in Cape Town and they play an integral role in transporting Cape Town's workers to their destinations and this initiative will make their dreams of owning their own taxis a reality.
Currently, there is a shortage of skilled, qualified drivers needed to service the City of Cape Town and upskilling the gaartjies, who are already very familiar with the work, to become drivers is an organic solutions to this issue.
Lester spoke with Nazeem Abdurahman, of the Caravelle and Lentegeur Taxi Association.
So by giving them that skill and taking them through the schools and make them understand the safety of the roads, we will be able to empower them to become our future drivers.Nazeem Abdurahman, Caravelle and Lentegeur Taxi Association
