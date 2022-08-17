A look at the History of SA Music





With the recent passing of TKZee's Tokollo 'Magesh' Tshabala, Lester was reminded about the impact the hitmaker's kwaito music bops. This led to broader thoughts about the history of SA music.

Lester is looking into more than just the artists, who were the faces of local music. He's also wondering about talent scouts, producers and other behind the scenes folks who moulded the sound of township music.

The Gallo Vault Sessions has been curating a series of podcasts on the history of Gallo Music. It looks at significant contributions that its artists have made to the local music landscape. The podcasts also give us a peak into the origins of SA's music legends.

Former Managing Director at Gallo and now CEO of Content Connect Africa, Antos Stella, spoke with Lester to get her thoughts on the melodies that shaped a nation.

We know that Gallo was the oldest, is the oldest record label on the continent. I think we celebrating 95 years now. Antos Stella, Former Managing Director at Gallo Music

