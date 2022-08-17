Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?





Lester Kiewit interviews Morag Phillips, Executive Director at 21st Century.

It is up to the employer to clearly communicate their decision-making around salary adjustments, says Morag Phillips - Executive Director at 21st Century.

“Communicate how much you can give, and when you can’t, explain why,” she says.

Phillips says fewer organisations are giving 0% increases compared to two years ago, but that the average adjustment is still slightly less than the inflation rate.

Anecdotes abound of creative ways companies are trying to help their workers such as discounts and lift clubs when they cannot afford actual cash bonuses or salary hikes.

“Where organisations can, they’re allowing people to work from home, so employees save on petrol.

“We are seeing companies using their group-buying power where they can, either for vouchers or products they can offer for free or at a discount.”

Companies are investing in wellness initiatives, including financial advice and debt management, says Phillips.

