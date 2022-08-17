Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Wednesday and Thursday
CAPE TOWN - Stage two rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Eskom confirmed.
The power utility implemented blackouts on Tuesday afternoon, after the breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot power station and three units at Tutuka power station as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom warned that the power cuts were likely to continue into Wednesday and Thursday if the situation did not improve.
In a statement on Wednesday, the utility said that generation unit breakdowns at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel over the last 24 hours as well as the delays in the return to service at units at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka had put the power system under severe strain.
It has urged South Africans to use power sparingly.
As previously communicated, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 16:00 - 24:00 this afternoon and at the same time on Thursday afternoon pic.twitter.com/i9InlfWVAB
