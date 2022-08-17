Midday Report Express: Ramaphosa and the Public Protector impeachment trial





Top of the schedule for The Midday Report is the question of President Cyril Ramaphosa's need to appear at the impeachment trial of the current Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

On Wednesday, the Section 194 committee decided against acceding to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s to summon him.

The State Attorney had previously rejected Mpofu’s invite, saying that it would be inappropriate for Ramaphosa to be called.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has expressed displeasure at the decision, saying he wanted Ramaphosa to appear as an ordinary citizen and not as the president of the country.

Mpofu is not ruling out taking legal steps to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify before her impeachment inquiry in Parliament.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Lindsay Dentlinger, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent about the matter.

The state's attorney had previously said it would be inappropriate for the President to come [to the Public Protector's impeachment trial] Lindsay Dentlinger, EWM Parliamentary Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

New suspect in Hilary Gardee murder arrested

Finance Minister in hot water with integrity committee sexual assault allegations

Latest on Ennerdale racist teacher matter

Unity talks happening between AMCU and NUM

Lottery board boss quits after embezzlement accusations

Cape Town boy snatched by six suspects while on the way to school

istScroll up for full audio.