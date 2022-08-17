US musician Gregory Porter coming to Mzansi for his first solo concert tour





JOHANNESBURG - Two-time Grammy award-winning singing sensation Gregory Porter returns to South Africa for his very first solo concert.

On Wednesday, the jazz giant took to social media to announce that he will be performing in the country early next year.

South Africa, join me for my very first headline tour to your beautiful country January 2023

'An Intimate Evening with Gregory Porter' will kick off in Cape Town's Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on 21 January, followed by Montecasino's Teatro on 26, 27 and 28 January.

His third album, Liquid Spirit, hit number two on the jazz charts and won a Grammy for Best Jazz Vocal Album, and with over 20 million streams, it remains one of the most streamed jazz albums of all time.

Porter's fans joined in excited anticipation as soon as the tour announcement dropped.

