Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

17 August 2022 1:27 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Murder
New Zealand
Serial killer
Adam Gilchrist
Auckland
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:15).

  • A serial killer may be on the loose in New Zealand

  • Human remains, possibly multiple sets, were found in a suitcase bought at an auction in Auckland

  • Police are investigating

© fotokita/123rf.com

The family bought the suitcases at an auction from a storage facility in Auckland, New Zealand.

Police have launched a murder investigation, but do not consider the buyers to be suspects.

We won’t go too detailed on this, because it’s a bit horrible.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Neighbours of the family detected, as they put it, an “awful and unmistakeable smell” coming from the warehouse where the suitcases were stored.

You can’t think that human remains end up in a suitcase by accident somehow.

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



