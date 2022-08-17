Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction





Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:15).

A serial killer may be on the loose in New Zealand

Human remains, possibly multiple sets, were found in a suitcase bought at an auction in Auckland

Police are investigating

The family bought the suitcases at an auction from a storage facility in Auckland, New Zealand.

Police have launched a murder investigation, but do not consider the buyers to be suspects.

We won’t go too detailed on this, because it’s a bit horrible. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Neighbours of the family detected, as they put it, an “awful and unmistakeable smell” coming from the warehouse where the suitcases were stored.