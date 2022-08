Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 3:15).

A serial killer may be on the loose in New Zealand

Human remains, possibly multiple sets, were found in a suitcase bought at an auction in Auckland

Police are investigating

The family bought the suitcases at an auction from a storage facility in Auckland, New Zealand.

Police have launched a murder investigation, but do not consider the buyers to be suspects.

We won’t go too detailed on this, because it’s a bit horrible. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Neighbours of the family detected, as they put it, an “awful and unmistakeable smell” coming from the warehouse where the suitcases were stored.

You can’t think that human remains end up in a suitcase by accident somehow. Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent