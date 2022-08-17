Don't give cash to those using animals for begging, SPCA urges
- The SPCA says some animals used for begging have been stolen for purpose and are not looked after.
- A man well-known to the SPCA has been charged, after being caught begging with a puppy at the M5 racecourse off-ramp between Kenwyn and Kenilworth.
The Cape of Good Hope SPCA is urging people not to give money to those using animals as begging props in Cape Town.
Often these animals are used to elicit sympathy and money from well-meaning members of the public, but the animal welfare charity says in some cases, the kittens and puppies have been stolen and many are not cared for.
This latest plea comes after the SPCA received reports on Tuesday of a man begging with a puppy at the M5 racecourse off-ramp between Kenwyn and Kenilworth.
SPCA inspector Jaco Pieterse says the man is well known to the organisation and to many Cape Town motorists. “He tried to attack our staff in the past when we responded to complaints about animals in his possession,” says Pieterse.
We’ve been told that this man steals animals to beg. He ran when he saw our Inspectors; he knows what he’s doing is illegal.Jaco Pieterse, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
We followed him into Kenwyn and managed to arrest him for obstruction before taking him to Lansdowne SAPS where charges of obstruction, in terms of the Animals Protection Act and contraventions of the Animal Keeping By Law, were laid against him.Jaco Pieterse, Inspector - Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Members of the public are urged to report such incidents to Law Enforcement by calling 021 480 7700 or the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on 021 700 4158/9.
