7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Advocacy group says 'patients die waiting’ for Council of Medical Schemes claims The panel discussion explored the battles faced by patients with rare diseases when claiming from medical aids and the appeals pro... 17 August 2022 5:06 PM
BHF fighting decision to disallow low-cost benefit options by medical schemes The Board of Healthcare Funders has applied to overturn a moratorium which bans medical schemes from offering low-cost benefit opt... 17 August 2022 4:59 PM
Don't give cash to those using animals for begging, SPCA urges The animal welfare group says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them to the SPCA. 17 August 2022 3:40 PM
View all Local
Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why? Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to... 17 August 2022 9:06 AM
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
View all Politics
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Wednesday and Thursday Stage two rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Eskom confirmed. 17 August 2022 11:52 AM
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
View all Business
Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further. 17 August 2022 10:58 AM
Don't ignore the lump — reminder that men can get breast cancer too Although the risk is low when compared to women, men can also develop breast cancer. 17 August 2022 8:59 AM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving. 17 August 2022 10:15 AM
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to pro... 17 August 2022 9:58 AM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

17 August 2022 3:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
financial advice
Gary Booysen
Rand Swiss

Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss.

Risks – what are they?

There are all sorts of risks to consider when investing your money. It is important to ask about them and not only about things such as the returns you’re expecting.

If you think all investment is too risky, you’re running a risk yourself: longevity risk. You’re probably going to outlive your money if you don’t invest it.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

Expected upside returns – what are they?

What is being promised? Do you understand how the promised return will be generated?

People tend to focus on history… when vetting an investment product… It’s useful to look at historical performance… but what's far more important… is trying to understand the fundamental composition of the investment.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
What to invest in? @ ismagilov/123rf.com

Time in the market – what is your time horizon?

When saving for your kid’s education, for example, your time horizon is vastly different from, say, saving for a car, or for your retirement.

The time horizon gives you an indication of the market risk you can take…

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

What is the goal of this investment?

Is it retirement savings? Is this a short-term investment you will need a year from now?

You need to know what your time horizon is and why you are saving this money.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

What are the fees?

The right way to vet fees is to shop around. When combining advisor fees, asset management fees, platform fees, and administration fees, a fair rate is between 1.5% and 2%.

I do a lot of mystery shopping… Some of the big institutions… have staggering upfront loads… bordering on criminal…

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

Nature of the investment?

The main “asset classes” are stocks, bonds, property, alternative investments, and cash.

Situation – what is the setting of your other investments?

Do not put all your eggs in one basket.

If your entire portfolio is sitting in global stocks, you should probably not look at global stocks for your next investment.

Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss

Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.




17 August 2022 3:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
financial advice
Gary Booysen
Rand Swiss

More from MyMoney Online

Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?

17 August 2022 11:58 AM

The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to make money buying and selling property

15 August 2022 10:41 AM

Africa Melane interviewed MortgageMe director, Andrea Tucker, about what you need to know when attempting to flip a house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Learn how to use stokvels to create wealth

11 August 2022 2:55 PM

Africa Melane talks to Women in Stokvel co-founder Ellen Mokau about how to use stokvels to save and make money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Retirement is changing – soon your savings will become more accessible

4 August 2022 2:18 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tips for buying a second-hand car for less than R80 000

4 August 2022 12:19 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ernest Page.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your medical aid probably does NOT cover everything if you land up in hospital

1 August 2022 1:24 PM

Gap cover is inexpensive, and it can save you from financial ruin when your medical aid fails you while you're in the hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The best investment tool ever for the individual investor (and it's simple)

28 July 2022 9:57 PM

Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) shares 'best investment approach ever invented' for the individual investor on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need cash? City of Cape Town wants to pay you R5,000 to snitch on wrongdoers

27 July 2022 3:38 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs

21 July 2022 12:04 PM

But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

Business Lifestyle

Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

World

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane wanted ex-spokesperson fired for calling her by first name, Parly told

17 August 2022 4:33 PM

ANC set to add controversial step-aside rule to constitution in December

17 August 2022 4:01 PM

ANC owes R86m in staff provident fund contributions - FSCA

17 August 2022 1:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA