7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss.
Risks – what are they?
There are all sorts of risks to consider when investing your money. It is important to ask about them and not only about things such as the returns you’re expecting.
If you think all investment is too risky, you’re running a risk yourself: longevity risk. You’re probably going to outlive your money if you don’t invest it.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Expected upside returns – what are they?
What is being promised? Do you understand how the promised return will be generated?
People tend to focus on history… when vetting an investment product… It’s useful to look at historical performance… but what's far more important… is trying to understand the fundamental composition of the investment.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Time in the market – what is your time horizon?
When saving for your kid’s education, for example, your time horizon is vastly different from, say, saving for a car, or for your retirement.
The time horizon gives you an indication of the market risk you can take…Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
What is the goal of this investment?
Is it retirement savings? Is this a short-term investment you will need a year from now?
You need to know what your time horizon is and why you are saving this money.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
What are the fees?
The right way to vet fees is to shop around. When combining advisor fees, asset management fees, platform fees, and administration fees, a fair rate is between 1.5% and 2%.
I do a lot of mystery shopping… Some of the big institutions… have staggering upfront loads… bordering on criminal…Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Nature of the investment?
The main “asset classes” are stocks, bonds, property, alternative investments, and cash.
Situation – what is the setting of your other investments?
Do not put all your eggs in one basket.
If your entire portfolio is sitting in global stocks, you should probably not look at global stocks for your next investment.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
