Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Bruce Whitfield has an in-depth conversation with Takealot boss Mamongae Mahlare on The Money Show's ShapeShifter slot.
- Mamongae Mahlare made the leap from the sugar industry to online retail when she took over as Takealot CEO in October last year
- "I love the customer, and I love being able to be part of providing solutions to what South Africa needs or wants" she tells The Money Show
Respected business figure Mamongae Mahlare left the sugar industry take over the reins at Takealot in October last year.
Mamongae joined the country's leading e-commerce retailer from Illovo Sugar South Africa where she was managing director.
RELATED: Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO
She's also held senior positions at other major companies like SABMiller, Unilever, and Coca-Cola.
Bruce Whitfield asks the Takealot boss what drove her leap from sugar, into online retail.
Mamongae describes the attraction of moving from a manufacturing and highly regulated industry to what she says is a more dynamic, leading industry like e-commerce.
...where you still have the opportunity to craft what the future of e-commerce looks like and how South Africa shops, I think that is a far more compelling and dynamic opportunity to be a part of.Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group
Retail, at the end of the day, is about satisfying customers and being able to have a very customer-centric mindset and so with my background in marketing and commercial, that did prepare me for a role such as this...Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group
...and I love the customer, and I love being able to be part of providing solutions to what South Africa needs or wants.Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group
Mahlare says there are still vast opportunities in the e-commerce sector which, despite growth during the COVID pandemic, still only makes up around 4% of retail in South Africa.
"It is up to us as key players to develop and grow the adoption of e-commerce in this country" she believes.
Like all new things, it's important to try it... and when you experience the pure effortlessness and the joy of actually being able to have hours of your life back, you'll understand the value of it.Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group
Mahlare says the example of Amazon looking at coming into the market is a testament to the size of the opportunity that is still available in South Africa.
RELATED: If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission
It clearly indicates that Amazon sees the scale of the opportunity here, she says.
It's a great compliment to Takealot and the people that have built this business to where it is today, and our customers in South Africa that have supported that growth... because it demonstrates that we have built something that has built an investment case good enough for global companies like Amazon to want to come here.Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group
Considering higher growth in other markets, is controlling shareholder Naspers satisfied with sticking by Takealot to fight a digital war against the biggest retail business in the world? Whitfield asks.
Absolutely, says Mahlare, as Naspers has invested in the company for the long term.
"They have a long term view in terms of the investment and the size of the opportunity as well."
"We are delivering quite strong growth, relatively speaking."
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the in-depth interview
More from ShapeShifter
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.Read More
Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal
An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money ShowRead More
A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder
Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.Read More
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art
'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.Read More
Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1
Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.Read More
Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy
'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.Read More
Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000
'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.Read More
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform
Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.Read More