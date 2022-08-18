Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging' In a media briefing held on Wednesday, seven opposition parties announced their proposal for a motion of no confidence against Pre... 18 August 2022 6:20 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's conti... 18 August 2022 3:45 PM
View all Local
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 18 August 2022 3:41 PM
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 18 August 2022 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa. 18 August 2022 7:01 PM
Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022. 18 August 2022 6:41 PM
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
View all Business
Happy Home and Garden: How to manage pests in your plants Spring is just around the corner which means it’s the perfect time to start preparing our gardens for the warmer season. 18 August 2022 3:02 PM
The psychology behind the rise of single, lonely men According to a Psychology Today article, dating opportunities for men are diminishing as women set higher dating standards. 18 August 2022 2:15 PM
A yearning for positive news Around 40 percent of young people are becoming more intentional about how they view content. They want positive news. 18 August 2022 12:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using. 18 August 2022 12:06 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO

18 August 2022 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Amazon
Online shopping
ShapeShifter
takealot
e-commerce
Takealot.com
Mamongae Mahlare

Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield has an in-depth conversation with Takealot boss Mamongae Mahlare on The Money Show's ShapeShifter slot.

- Mamongae Mahlare made the leap from the sugar industry to online retail when she took over as Takealot CEO in October last year

- "I love the customer, and I love being able to be part of providing solutions to what South Africa needs or wants" she tells The Money Show

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO of the Takealot Group. Image supplied.

Respected business figure Mamongae Mahlare left the sugar industry take over the reins at Takealot in October last year.

Mamongae joined the country's leading e-commerce retailer from Illovo Sugar South Africa where she was managing director.

RELATED: Takealot founder Kim Reid steps down as CEO

She's also held senior positions at other major companies like SABMiller, Unilever, and Coca-Cola.

Bruce Whitfield asks the Takealot boss what drove her leap from sugar, into online retail.

Mamongae describes the attraction of moving from a manufacturing and highly regulated industry to what she says is a more dynamic, leading industry like e-commerce.

...where you still have the opportunity to craft what the future of e-commerce looks like and how South Africa shops, I think that is a far more compelling and dynamic opportunity to be a part of.

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Retail, at the end of the day, is about satisfying customers and being able to have a very customer-centric mindset and so with my background in marketing and commercial, that did prepare me for a role such as this...

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

...and I love the customer, and I love being able to be part of providing solutions to what South Africa needs or wants.

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Mahlare says there are still vast opportunities in the e-commerce sector which, despite growth during the COVID pandemic, still only makes up around 4% of retail in South Africa.

"It is up to us as key players to develop and grow the adoption of e-commerce in this country" she believes.

Like all new things, it's important to try it... and when you experience the pure effortlessness and the joy of actually being able to have hours of your life back, you'll understand the value of it.

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Mahlare says the example of Amazon looking at coming into the market is a testament to the size of the opportunity that is still available in South Africa.

RELATED: If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

It clearly indicates that Amazon sees the scale of the opportunity here, she says.

It's a great compliment to Takealot and the people that have built this business to where it is today, and our customers in South Africa that have supported that growth... because it demonstrates that we have built something that has built an investment case good enough for global companies like Amazon to want to come here.

Mamongae Mahlare, CEO - Takealot Group

Considering higher growth in other markets, is controlling shareholder Naspers satisfied with sticking by Takealot to fight a digital war against the biggest retail business in the world? Whitfield asks.

Absolutely, says Mahlare, as Naspers has invested in the company for the long term.

"They have a long term view in terms of the investment and the size of the opportunity as well."

"We are delivering quite strong growth, relatively speaking."

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the in-depth interview




18 August 2022 7:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Amazon
Online shopping
ShapeShifter
takealot
e-commerce
Takealot.com
Mamongae Mahlare

More from ShapeShifter

PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries

21 July 2022 7:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tolokazi Beer founder has big plans after surviving lockdown booze ban ordeal

16 June 2022 9:24 PM

An in-depth interview with brewmaster Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Tolokazi Craft Beer - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A mother's advice: ‘If you ever need cash, fast, sell falafel' - Anat founder

21 April 2022 9:22 PM

Anat Apter is the founder of Middle Eastern food franchise Anat. She tells her story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art

16 June 2021 8:52 PM

'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Humility and grit - Lessons from entrepreneur who bought first business for R1

17 February 2021 8:41 PM

Tech entrepreneur Kirsty Bisset started her business journey as a result of a challenge on The Money Show in 2012.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picked the wrong job? There's a company that pays you to quit if you're unhappy

22 October 2020 7:06 PM

'If you're happy at work it rubs off on your colleagues and clients' says Gideon Galloway, CEO of King Price Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shopping for a home loan? This bond originator pays you back up to R25,000

15 October 2020 7:15 PM

'Self-service' allows clients to benefit from taking full control of the process says MortgageMarket founder Tim Akinnusi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)

27 August 2020 7:18 PM

'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform

20 August 2020 7:07 PM

Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA needs 'the Madiba compassion' more than ever now, says Afrika Tikkun CEO

5 August 2020 8:54 PM

Marc Lubner on the NGO's programmes for young South Africans and how working with Nelson Mandela inspired his life's work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging'

Local

Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles

World

I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

Local World Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC: Williams lobbied some of our Tshwane councillors to support R26bn tender

18 August 2022 6:34 PM

Mkhwebane: Vrede farm draft report ‘implicating politicians’ does not exist

18 August 2022 5:03 PM

ANC’s Motlanthe: It’s all systems go for nominations for December conference

18 August 2022 4:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA