What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
- The township economy is becoming more competitive as big retailers move in for a slice of the pie
- It's no wonder says Yebo Fresh's Lerato Ramollo - the township economy is worth over R260 billion already
The township economy is becoming more competitive as big retailers move in to capture a slice of the market.
Online shopping service Yebo Fresh is active in more than 25 of South Africa's townships.
"We tackle a market that most consider too challenging to operate in" the business proudly proclaims.
RELATED: 2021 SA Township Marketing Report ' One-third of people have a side hustle'
Bruce Whitfield chats to the company's commercial director, Lerato Ramollo.
It's no wonder there's a lot of movement in this retail space considering the township economy is worth over R260 billion as it is, she says.
A recent report by Rogerwilco estimated that about 5.2% of South Africa's GDP is attributed to township retail so, really... no wonder we're seeing a lot of retailers moving into that space.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
We're there as well to ensure that the businesses that hold up this economy flourish and thrive.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
Is there still room for the old-school township vendors? Whitfield asks.
Whether they survive or not depends on how agile and innovative these smaller businesses are, Ramollo says.
We're on a mission to empower these businesses like the spaza shop owners, restaurants... What we've learnt as a business is that we need to learn through our customers.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
The old ways of forcing down an approach, a formal approach, really doesn't work. The way we work on our business model is very much still inspired by the township retailers themselves. If you look at our core reason for existence, it's to circumvent the cumbersome supply chain in this area.Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director - Yebo Fresh
Scroll up to listen to the interview with Ramollo
Source : Sethembiso Zulu
More from Business
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits
Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.Read More
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.Read More
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest
A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we needRead More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
More from Local
'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging'
In a media briefing held on Wednesday, seven opposition parties announced their proposal for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest
The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's continued power cuts.Read More
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'
There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday.Read More
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant.Read More
Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains...
It might feel extraordinarily cold at the moment, but climatologist Francois Engelbrecht says it's what's to be expected.Read More
Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA
Missing Children South Africa's Bianca van Aswegen says kidnappings are escalating daily in South Africa.Read More
Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal
Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are appealing an earlier Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside the decision by former Correctional Services commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant the former president medical parole.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
Happy Home and Garden: How to manage pests in your plants
Spring is just around the corner which means it’s the perfect time to start preparing our gardens for the warmer season.Read More
The psychology behind the rise of single, lonely men
According to a Psychology Today article, dating opportunities for men are diminishing as women set higher dating standards.Read More
A yearning for positive news
Around 40 percent of young people are becoming more intentional about how they view content. They want positive news.Read More
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars
Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions.Read More
Your job may not give you a raise in 2022. Work-from-home and vouchers instead?
The economy is toast and prices are skyrocketing, but employers are struggling to adjust compensation accordingly.Read More
Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa
South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further.Read More
Don't ignore the lump — reminder that men can get breast cancer too
Although the risk is low when compared to women, men can also develop breast cancer.Read More