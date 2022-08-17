ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
- The ANC has not been meeting its obligation to make regular retirement contributions for its provident fund members, says the FSCA
- The ruling party has been ordered to pay R10 million into the fund every month to catch up on the arrears
The African National Congress owes R86 million in provident fund contributions for staff according to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
The financial regulator said in a statement that the ANC has not been meeting its obligation to make regular retirement contributions for its provident fund's 535 members.
In terms of an Enforceable Undertaking (EU) concluded with FSCA, the party will have to pay R10 million into the fund every month to catch up on the arrears.
RELATED: ANC staff members to continue picket at Nasrec over unpaid salaries
The ruling party has been unable to pay staff salaries on time on and off for over a year now.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Kamlana says if the ANC is unable to pay the minimum R10 million rand a month, the FSCA will be forced to consider other regulatory actions. These include curatorship and liquidation.
We are not there right now. We have got to take the employer seriously in terms of the undertaking they've made and work together with them, and monitor quite closely as we have communicated... We'll be getting monthly reports...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
After a long period of engagement with the board of trustees we try to find a solution... and we also think it gives both us and the employer flexibility in terms of time, because we do want to be reasonable... We do understand that there are financial challenges...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Kamlana says that this practice is a problem in both the public and the private sectors, especially during the COVID period where employers have been faced with financial challenges.
In some of the retirement fund vehicles in the municipality sector for example, about R1 billion is in arrears in terms of contributions by employers... Another R6 billion is in arrears in terms of the private sector retirement fund vehicles...Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Employers do take this quite seriously in the main, and have arrangements with us to address the question of arrears so that it is sorted... What we are focused on is safeguarding the interests and benefits of members of retirement funds, who are financial customers in this instance.Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner - Financial Sector Conduct Authority
Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Kamlana
