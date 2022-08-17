Advocacy group says 'patients die waiting’ for Council of Medical Schemes claims
Pippa Hudson speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, Rare Diseases South Africa CEO Kelly du Plessis and MediCheck’s Mark Hyman on the matter.
Rare Diseases South Africa, a non-profit patient advocacy organisation, launched its 'Dear Minister of Health' campaign in early August.
The initiative is a plea to government to provide the Council of Medical Schemes (CMS) with adequate resources, so they effectively regulate medical schemes.
The CMS is the regulatory body that oversees most medical schemes in South Africa.
However, du Plessis says medical schemes are taking advantage of the incapacity of the CMS and their inability to operate properly.
We’ve had patients lose their ability to walk and talk, we’ve had patients die waiting for a ruling, waiting for their day to be heard.Kelly du Plessis, Rare Diseases South Africa CEO
She adds that the appeals process for patients who don’t fit Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) is too long and inefficient.
What is the penalty for the schemes that don’t comply? Very little.Kelly du Plessis, Rare Diseases South Africa CEO
Hyman says the matter is a contentious issue, with a variety of issues from all stakeholders.
Unfortunately, our medical professionals, our specialist physicians are very thin and they are stretched thin in terms of the work that they are doing and the patients that they are seeing.Mark Hyman, Marketing and operations joint CEO - MediCheck
The CMS has implemented a new turnaround time for the claims process, reducing it from 120 working days to 120 calendar days.
Additionally, the board aims to meet every second month as opposed to every third month.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111778479_nurse-applying-an-iv-drip-to-a-patient.html?vti=mgvvx8oo7293pacn4w-1-82
More from Local
BHF fighting decision to disallow low-cost benefit options by medical schemes
The Board of Healthcare Funders has applied to overturn a moratorium which bans medical schemes from offering low-cost benefit options to the public.Read More
Don't give cash to those using animals for begging, SPCA urges
The animal welfare group says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them to the SPCA.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Wednesday and Thursday
Stage two rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Eskom confirmed.Read More
isiXhosa geological dictionary being created as part of UCT heritage project
The UCT project has translated segments of South Africa’s rich geological record into isiXhosa.Read More
Father and son have lucky escape after being washed off rocks in Plett
Click to find out more about the five-and-a-half hour rescue operation at Robberg Nature Reserve on Saturday.Read More
Moving on up: Initiative aims to get taxi gaartjies into the driving seat
A new initiative is aiming to give taxi guards, or gaartjies as they're better known, the opportunity to get their learner’s licences and ultimately their driver's permit.Read More
CT warned to brace for big freeze as cold front brings rain, some snow to WC
Thursday is expected to be the coldest day and Friday the coldest morning, according to the weather office.Read More
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear
The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to provide free sanitary products to any woman who needs them.Read More