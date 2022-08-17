Advocacy group says 'patients die waiting’ for Council of Medical Schemes claims





Pippa Hudson speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler, Rare Diseases South Africa CEO Kelly du Plessis and MediCheck’s Mark Hyman on the matter.

Rare Diseases South Africa, a non-profit patient advocacy organisation, launched its 'Dear Minister of Health' campaign in early August.

The initiative is a plea to government to provide the Council of Medical Schemes (CMS) with adequate resources, so they effectively regulate medical schemes.

The CMS is the regulatory body that oversees most medical schemes in South Africa.

However, du Plessis says medical schemes are taking advantage of the incapacity of the CMS and their inability to operate properly.

We’ve had patients lose their ability to walk and talk, we’ve had patients die waiting for a ruling, waiting for their day to be heard. Kelly du Plessis, Rare Diseases South Africa CEO

She adds that the appeals process for patients who don’t fit Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMBs) is too long and inefficient.

What is the penalty for the schemes that don’t comply? Very little. Kelly du Plessis, Rare Diseases South Africa CEO

Hyman says the matter is a contentious issue, with a variety of issues from all stakeholders.

Unfortunately, our medical professionals, our specialist physicians are very thin and they are stretched thin in terms of the work that they are doing and the patients that they are seeing. Mark Hyman, Marketing and operations joint CEO - MediCheck

The CMS has implemented a new turnaround time for the claims process, reducing it from 120 working days to 120 calendar days.

Additionally, the board aims to meet every second month as opposed to every third month.

Listen to the audio above for more.