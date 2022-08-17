'Price hike unlikely', says meat producer following foot-and-mouth disease alert





John Maytham speaks to Louis Wessels, red meat producer and chairperson of the Red Meat Producers Organisation, to bring context to the shortage of meat consumers should expect and whether this will affect the price of red meat or not.

• The South African government has placed a 21-day moratorium on the transport of cattle due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

• There are exceptions - with a veterinary permit - for slaughter:

Free State Farmer Richard Mashinini's cattle.. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Movement of cattle during the ban is a criminal offence. However, the decision - which is under weekly review - still needs to be gazetted.

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza, announced the ban on Tuesday.

Wessels says even though there will be a shortage of meat, a price hike is unlikely as most farmers are well stocked to produce the meat for the market.

He agrees with the minister’s decision because it will give the livestock industry a chance to vaccinate all of its cattle.

It’s a method of the minister to stop the spread of the foot-and-mouth disease. Louis Wessels, Red Meat Producers Organisation Chairperson

