Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas'

Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas” (1994) is the most commercially successful Christmas album of all time

This does not give her the right to trademark the term ‘Queen of Christmas’ claims two other pop stars

Who is the Queen of Christmas?

Mariah Carey thinks she is and is attempting to trademark the term, setting off a dispute with other claimants to the throne.

Elizabeth Chan, who solely performs Christmas music, is formally objecting to the trademark application.

Another singer, Darlene Love, says she has been Queen of Christmas since before anyone knew who Carey was.

Mariah Carey lays claim to the title ‘Queen of Christmas’… all she wants for Christmas is to sue other people! … It’s hardly in the spirit of Christmas…! Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

