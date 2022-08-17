Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas'

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Advocacy group says 'patients die waiting’ for Council of Medical Schemes claims The panel discussion explored the battles faced by patients with rare diseases when claiming from medical aids and the appeals pro... 17 August 2022 5:06 PM
BHF fighting decision to disallow low-cost benefit options by medical schemes The Board of Healthcare Funders has applied to overturn a moratorium which bans medical schemes from offering low-cost benefit opt... 17 August 2022 4:59 PM
Don't give cash to those using animals for begging, SPCA urges The animal welfare group says rather than giving money to those using animals as begging props, report them to the SPCA. 17 August 2022 3:40 PM
View all Local
Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why? Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to... 17 August 2022 9:06 AM
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 August 2022 4:28 PM
View all Politics
Eskom confirms stage 2 power cuts for Wednesday and Thursday Stage two rolling power cuts will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday and Thursday, Eskom confirmed. 17 August 2022 11:52 AM
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
View all Business
Family-friendly and affordable — There's more to Dubai than the Burj Khalifa South Africa is Dubai's second largest tourism market in Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aims to grow it even further. 17 August 2022 10:58 AM
Don't ignore the lump — reminder that men can get breast cancer too Although the risk is low when compared to women, men can also develop breast cancer. 17 August 2022 8:59 AM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
View all Sport
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving. 17 August 2022 10:15 AM
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to pro... 17 August 2022 9:58 AM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election? Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert. 16 August 2022 11:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas'

17 August 2022 4:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Christmas
Mariah Carey
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Queen of Christmas
Elizabeth Chan
Darlene Love

"Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

  • Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas” (1994) is the most commercially successful Christmas album of all time

  • This does not give her the right to trademark the term ‘Queen of Christmas’ claims two other pop stars

© buzzfuss/123rf.com

Who is the Queen of Christmas?

Mariah Carey thinks she is and is attempting to trademark the term, setting off a dispute with other claimants to the throne.

Elizabeth Chan, who solely performs Christmas music, is formally objecting to the trademark application.

Another singer, Darlene Love, says she has been Queen of Christmas since before anyone knew who Carey was.

Mariah Carey lays claim to the title ‘Queen of Christmas’… all she wants for Christmas is to sue other people! … It’s hardly in the spirit of Christmas…!

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

(Scroll up to listen – skip to 4:31).




17 August 2022 4:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Christmas
Mariah Carey
Adam Gilchrist
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Queen of Christmas
Elizabeth Chan
Darlene Love

More from Entertainment

US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze

13 August 2022 3:02 PM

The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey

12 August 2022 3:19 PM

Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

12 August 2022 2:55 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig

10 August 2022 2:03 PM

Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay

10 August 2022 11:53 AM

A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles

10 August 2022 11:47 AM

The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play

9 August 2022 2:05 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season

8 August 2022 3:13 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert

8 August 2022 1:37 PM

American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What a privilege it is to be back' Katlego Maboe's emotional return to Expresso

8 August 2022 10:08 AM

TV presenter Katlego Maboe has returned to the SABC 3 'Expresso Breakfast Show', following his suspension in October 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money

Business Lifestyle

Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction

World

EWN Highlights

Mkhwebane wanted ex-spokesperson fired for calling her by first name, Parly told

17 August 2022 4:33 PM

ANC set to add controversial step-aside rule to constitution in December

17 August 2022 4:01 PM

ANC owes R86m in staff provident fund contributions - FSCA

17 August 2022 1:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA