BHF fighting decision to disallow low-cost benefit options by medical schemes

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) is the representative body for most medical schemes and healthcare funders in South Africa.

This moratorium disallows medical schemes from providing low-cost benefit options (LCBOs) for low-income earners.

Quality healthcare is a right but there are many South Africans that are unable to access it or afford a medical scheme which could cover all their medical needs.

A moratorium was passed which prevents medical schemes from providing LCBOs to low-income earners which would provide them with a degree of access to private healthcare.

The BHF has applied to the Pretoria High court to overturn this moratorium.

According to Kahn, it is not completely clear to the BHF why these services are being restricted as they could help millions of South Africans.

There has been lots of speculation, that is often not said openly, that perhaps government is dragging its heels on reforms to the private healthcare sector because a collapsing or weak private healthcare system [strengthens] the rationale and the argument for a National Health Insurance. Tamar Kahn, science and health writer at the Business Day

