Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest





Eskom needs more power, renewable options like wind and solar power will be a big source of that, but they come with a challenge that they don't always generate power when it is needed.

To balance that we need somewhere to store it.

There are plenty of options some new and some well known. The cost, time to build, cost per kilowatt, maintenance cost, capacity, lifespan and green house gas footprint all need to be weighed to choose the best option.

Lithium ion batteries are reliable, fast and relatively quick to build but pricey and with a finite lifespan.

Stored hydrogen is still new but proving to have a long lifespan and good capacity at a fair price, but still a bit risky and requires very good maintenance.

More experimental options like mechanical batteries, thermal batteries and other comes with their own benefits and challenges.

One of the oldest and reusable options is water (over elaborate chemical name dihydrogen monoxide) . We have long realised the potential of running water to do work. Hydro power user the natural flow of a river or spill over at a dam to driving a turbine. It can deliver power consistently but usually not at large scale quantities, certainly in South Africa.

Pumped water storage relies on a natural elevation difference between two storage dams that can generate electricity as the water flows from the upper level to the lower one.

The larger the reservoirs the longer the system can generate energy. The larger the pipe/tunnel between them and the size and number of turbines determines the generating capacity.

A big plus about how generator turbines work is that when spun in one direction they generate electricity and when spun the other way they work like pumps.

When the grid is producing excess power it gets directed to the pumps to fill the upper reservoir and then can either stop altogether when the demand and supply are matched or release the water again when demand exceeds supply.

Water atlas

There is an extensive survey for potential locations for pumped storage based on the potential for power generation and the capacity of the reservoir that will determine for how long it can run.

They are very basic surveys but demonstrate the impressive potential that exists certainly in excess of the current four plants that are in operation now. The most recent Ingula which came online in 2017.

Getting the mix right

Pumped storage is fast, as little as 4 mins to start producing energy, but that can be too short for certain emergencies.

Lithium ion batteries are super fast, less than a second if needed but are much more expensive, store less and so can’t run for as long.

Open cycle gas turbines are quite fast, and cheaper than lithium and pumped storage, but use a lot of fuel and so get expensive over time.

Eskom in 2022 has spent R4 billion just on diesel, double what was planned thanks in large part to the increase in price but also adding to global warming.

To get some sense of their consumption, the units Eskom operates would drain your car’s 45l fuel tank in under four seconds.

Their value though comes from the cost per kilowatt produced as they are basically massive jet engines that rather than pushing a plane into the air, it spins a turbine to generate about 150 MW of power. If built in a location that can be supplied with a steady supply of fuel and insulated to not create too much noise it can be built anywhere which is also a plus as one challenge with most new power generation is not just being able to generate the power but connect it to the grid.

The Grid

Eskom has split its generation division from its transmission division at the end of 2021. Transmission will become a significant role as the country connects new private and public generation units in a coordinated way to ensure the grid remains stable. The actual need for load shedding is to protect the grid rather than the power generation units. If demand or supply varies too much on the grid it will trip, starting a cascade of additional trips that could cause a blackout across the country.

Electricity generators need to match the grid before being able to safely connect or create the risk of a trip with an out of phase supply or an oversupply.

An additional challenge is how to route the power lines. The route needs to be as short as possible but has to be planned based on whether permission is granted by affected landowners and avoiding very difficult terrain.

South Africa’s grid has generally distributed the bulk of generation in Mpumalanga via high capacity lines to big urban centres and then to smaller rural areas. New generators may require new high capacity lines to be built as they are likely to be spread across the country.

A final consideration is a move to integrate grids between countries. Managing those lines relies not on alternating current but rather high voltage direct current. It would be great that nations with a surplus would supply their neighbours but the actions of Russia recently may see international co-operation becoming more difficult.

A final warning

Water and energy supply are something that should not be a for profit endeavour while also not becoming a place with no accountability.

South Africa’s management of State Owned Enterprises (SEOs) lies squarely at the door of a government that did not implement its own plans nor hold the SEO’s to account to deliver effectively. That may see many calls for privatisation, but that has its own risks as highlighted by the recent report in the UK about private water companies spending more on bonuses and dividends than new capacity and the significant under investment of electricity suppliers like PG&E in the US.

Hopefully a good mix of wind, solar, gas, nuclear and coal will be combined with adequate storage in the form of lithium ion, redux flow and pumped storage solutions.

We can then move on to discuss things other than load shedding around the braai, but while you would never consider visiting or staying next to a lithium-ion battery plant, you may well spend a relaxing weekend at a pumped storage facility.

