Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA

Africa Melane speaks to Bianca van Aswegen, national coordinator at Missing Children South Africa.
- Six-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar was abducted outside his family home on Wednesday morning.
- The motive is unknown and no arrests have yet been made.
There's still no sign of the six-year-old who was kidnapped outside his family home in Cape Town on Wednesday morning.
Shanawaaz Asghar, was abducted at gunpoint in Kensington, his abductors sped off in two vehicles.
There've been no arrests and the motive for the kidnapping is unclear.
Bianca van Aswegen is the national coordinator at Missing Children South Africa.
She says incidents of kidnapping are escalating "daily" in South Africa.
There's opportunistic kidnappings that happen - we've got parental abductions, we've got kidnapping for ransom, we've got human trafficking.Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children South Africa
She also says there has been a rise in kidnappings for ransom and human trafficking since the national lockdown in 2020.
It's escalated due to poverty and job losses.Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children South Africa
But as far as ransom kidnappings are concerned, she says adults are usually the targets.
But we have seen cases where children are involved when it comes to kidnapping for ransom.Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator - Missing Children South Africa
