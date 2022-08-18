Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town firefighters under siege

18 August 2022 10:30 AM
by Barbara Friedman

The ability of Cape Town firefighters to respond to fires timeously is under threat due to attacks on firefighters

Refilwe Moloto talks to JP Smith, City of Cape Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, about the challenges facing firefighters.

  • The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service responded to 14,978 fires in the last financial year

  • Recent attacks on firefighters have led to a drop in the response time

Photograph: Charl Steenkamp NCC Environmental Service

Attacks on Cape Town firefighters are hampering their ability to respond to fires timeously.

City of Cape Town Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, says while the the city has the most resourced fire department in the country, firefighters have become the targets of senseless and dangerous attacks.

Smith say this has a knock-on effect on response times.

The attacks on our staff when we respond to incidents is one of the things that is hurting our ability to respond within that 14-minute time limit that is our standard.

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape

Smith says communities are the ones who will suffer if the attacks continue.

Unfortunately, we dipped below that minimum standard of response for the first time in many years and that is mainly related to staff having to wait for escorts before they can go into an area.

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape

The latest statistics reveal the City responded to 14,978 fires between July last year and June this year.

This is besides the medical emergencies and other incidents the fire department tackles.

If you just look at the last quarter. It’s 5,840 incidents. Those are not just flames. 34 incidents were to rescue animals, 75 of those incidents were provided to private companies who had some sort of crisis or hazmat incident or fire incident. A lot of them are of course medical incidents...there were even 18 self-harm incidents.

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape



