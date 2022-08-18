Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains...





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Francois Engelbrecht -a climatologist at Wits University's Global Change Institute.

- Climatologist Professor Francois Engelbrecht says the cold weather we're experiencing in Cape Town is perfectly normal for the time of year

- According to the weather office, this cold front is expected to last until Friday.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Wrap up warm today because chances are you're really going to feel the full effect of Cape Town's current cold spell.

Today (Thursday) is expected to be the coldest day and tomorrow (Friday), the coldest morning.

The weather office has warned that residents can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.

A second cold front, making landfall on Saturday, is expected to bring snowfall in high-lying areas in the Western Cape.

But even though it might feel extraordinarily cold at the moment, climatologist Professor Francois Engelbrecht says it's what's to be expected.

It's normal winter weather, it's a cold front. Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University

Because of global warming, the cold fronts that are supposed to bring our winter rainfall and these cold spells are being progressively shifted towards the South Pole. Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University

Engelbrecht says this is a very clear trend that can be detected in the weather patterns of the last 30 or 40 years.

On the whole, though, says Engelbrecht, it's been quite a warm and dry winter, although he's not ruling out further cold spells, even into September.

What we should be aware of, he says, is that it looks as if South Africa is heading for another La Niña summer.

Those are the types of summers that often bring widespread rainfall to South Africa...but we can also get flooding and flash floods. Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University

This coming summer, that risk is going to be high in the Eastern parts of South Africa Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University

RELATED: Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend