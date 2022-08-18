Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains...
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Francois Engelbrecht -a climatologist at Wits University's Global Change Institute.
- Climatologist Professor Francois Engelbrecht says the cold weather we're experiencing in Cape Town is perfectly normal for the time of year
- According to the weather office, this cold front is expected to last until Friday.
Wrap up warm today because chances are you're really going to feel the full effect of Cape Town's current cold spell.
Today (Thursday) is expected to be the coldest day and tomorrow (Friday), the coldest morning.
The weather office has warned that residents can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions.
A second cold front, making landfall on Saturday, is expected to bring snowfall in high-lying areas in the Western Cape.
But even though it might feel extraordinarily cold at the moment, climatologist Professor Francois Engelbrecht says it's what's to be expected.
It's normal winter weather, it's a cold front.Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University
Because of global warming, the cold fronts that are supposed to bring our winter rainfall and these cold spells are being progressively shifted towards the South Pole.Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University
Engelbrecht says this is a very clear trend that can be detected in the weather patterns of the last 30 or 40 years.
On the whole, though, says Engelbrecht, it's been quite a warm and dry winter, although he's not ruling out further cold spells, even into September.
What we should be aware of, he says, is that it looks as if South Africa is heading for another La Niña summer.
Those are the types of summers that often bring widespread rainfall to South Africa...but we can also get flooding and flash floods.Professor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University
This coming summer, that risk is going to be high in the Eastern parts of South AfricaProfessor Francois Engelbrecht, Climatologist - Global Change Institute at Wits University
RELATED: Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/people-woman-coffee-cold-weather-2590555/
More from Local
'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging'
In a media briefing held on Wednesday, seven opposition parties announced their proposal for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest
The union said that it was fed up with the exorbitant cost of living including the rise in food, and fuel prices and Eskom's continued power cuts.Read More
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic'
There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday.Read More
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant.Read More
Children not usually the targets of ransom kidnappings - Missing Children SA
Missing Children South Africa's Bianca van Aswegen says kidnappings are escalating daily in South Africa.Read More
Zuma's freedom in the balance as SCA weighs arguments in medical parole appeal
Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are appealing an earlier Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside the decision by former Correctional Services commissioner, Arthur Fraser, to grant the former president medical parole.Read More
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More