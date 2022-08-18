Who's cheapest, Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths or Spar? The results are in!





Outlier Editor, Alastair Otter, spoke to Refilwe Moloto about the research they have done, comparing the online and in-store prices of the same basket of goods across Checkers, Pick n Pay, Woolworths and Spar.

If you had to hazard a guess, which like-for-like grocery basket from each one of these retailers would you imagine would cost the most?

Researchers at The Outlier have been conducting "grocery basket" research in recent months comparing the online and in-store prices of specific items across these four major supermarkets.

The grocery bag contained: one loaf of white bread, a two-litre store-brand sunflower oil, 2.5kg maize meal, 2.5kg Selati sugar, one two-litre store-brand milk, a 2kg pack of Tastic rice, a 2.5kg Snowflake cake flour, one 175g of Dettol herbal soap and an 18 pack of two-ply Baby Soft toilet rolls.

And the results?

In-store shopping at Woolworths was the cheapest option at R438,91, 7% cheaper than Checkers, the most expensive option at R470,41 for the same items.

I think the thing that most people have picked up on is that Woolworths often comes out cheaper than everywhere else, which for most people is a surprising outcome. Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

What we found is that for brand items, they tended to be very very competitive, however, their in-store brands... tended to be much more expensive. Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

However, online prices for the same nine products at Woolworths differed by R30,00 or 7%, as compared to their in-store prices, minus their delivery fee.

In all the other cases the online basket total was slightly cheaper than the in-store total, without the delivery fee.

Online or in-store, the concern is that groceries across the board are getting more expensive, said Otter.

A basket, which is certainly not a full basket, costing R500 now is a worry. Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

Even the period June to July you can notice a very small uptick in prices. Alastair Otter, editor - The Outlier

