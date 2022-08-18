A yearning for positive news
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard about Intent-tional media consumption.
- Young people are moving towards consuming more self-help and positive content
- Many social media users don't want to waste their time on negative news
How many times do you hear people say they don’t watch the news because it’s too gory and negative?
Well, social media trends are now showing young people are moving away from consuming negative news.
Whether its videos or podcasts, young social media users are teaching their TikTok, Twitter, Meta and other platform algorithms to lead them to more positive content.
According to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, people are looking for an antidote to toxic news.
People are looking for things that are going to benefit them. I think we’re becoming more aware now of doomscrolling, of being trapped in a loop of disappointment and sadness. We want to find ways to almost self-help our way ourselves out of that.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
So exactly how do teach sites like TikTok, Twitter and Meta to take you to positive content?
You have to be active within your watching, which is intentional…If you keep watching…if you like it, it learns that as well….and it starts giving you content that you want to see.Brett Rogers, Culture Lead - Have You Heard
Scroll up to listen to the audio
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_147926338_new-york-usa-25-may-2020-tiktok-chinese-video-sharing-social-networking-service-young-boy-chat-on-mo.html?term=tiktok&vti=nzv0y0afj7ep7cs0ga-2-87
