The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles

18 August 2022 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Britain
Russia
Adam Gilchrist
RAF
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
War in Ukraine

Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.

  • Putin allies are threatening to attack London in retaliation against Ukraine’s use of British weapons to successfully target bridges being used by the Russian army.

  • It’s not the first time Russia has threatened to bomb London for its role in helping Ukraine defend itself against the invaders.

Tower Bridge in London, UK. © iakov/123rf.com

Russia says a British Royal Air Force (RAF) surveillance aircraft entered Russian airspace in the Arctic Circle on Monday in a “deliberate provocation”.

The UK denies the Russian claims.

The RAF jet and a Russian MiG came within 30 metres of each other.

That’s blooming close!

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

"All the possible consequences of this deliberate provocation will be borne solely by the United Kingdom", a Russian government spokesperson said.

Ukraine recently attacked a bridge in occupied Crimea with British weapons, resulting in a fiery response from Russia.

A pro-Putin Member of Parliament… said that if Britain is playing a part in felling bridges… then perhaps they would send a cruise missile to take out Tower Bridge in London…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

In June, Andrey Gurulyov, a close ally of Vladimir Putin, said Russia would bomb London first if World War Three broke out.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen.




