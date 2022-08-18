Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight
Leading the topics of discussion on The Midday Report is the ANC nomination process ahead of its elective conference in December.
With the party gearing up for the 2024 elections and arguably under more public pressure than it has ever faced before, this elective conference is crucial. Former president and chairperson of ANC Electoral Committee Kgalema Motlanthe said that leaders in good moral standing must be the standard for eligibility to participate in the ANC.
Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN Reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo, to find out more.
They are going to make sure that they don't have new members coming into the party that are linked to any serious crime, murders, corruption and any of those scandals. So they are going to tighten the process in which a new members can come into the party.Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Week Six of the Public Protector Impeachment moves forward
- DA appoints Siviwe Gwarube as new chief whip
- Action SA Demands answers from Tshwane Mayor over R26BN unsolicited tender
*Massive Cosatu strike action to go ahead next week in South Africa
- Latest on the kidnapping of Cape Town child
- Police Ministry will host a GBV dialogue and awareness campaign
- Rand Water's Maintenance operation to leave parts of Gauteng without Water for 87 Hours
- Mandy's book of the week: The Enemy Within by Mpumelelo Makhabela
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Politics
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube
Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened
Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?
Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to life.Read More
Will ANC and DA form a 'grand coalition' after the 2024 election?
Lester Kiewit interviews political journalist Jan-Jan Joubert.Read More
Today's Midday Report Express: Zuma's medical report in the spotlight
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More