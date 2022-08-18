Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight





Leading the topics of discussion on The Midday Report is the ANC nomination process ahead of its elective conference in December.

With the party gearing up for the 2024 elections and arguably under more public pressure than it has ever faced before, this elective conference is crucial. Former president and chairperson of ANC Electoral Committee Kgalema Motlanthe said that leaders in good moral standing must be the standard for eligibility to participate in the ANC.

Mandy Wiener spoke with EWN Reporter, Nokukhanya Mntambo, to find out more.

They are going to make sure that they don't have new members coming into the party that are linked to any serious crime, murders, corruption and any of those scandals. So they are going to tighten the process in which a new members can come into the party. Nokukhanya Mntambo, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Week Six of the Public Protector Impeachment moves forward

DA appoints Siviwe Gwarube as new chief whip

Action SA Demands answers from Tshwane Mayor over R26BN unsolicited tender

*Massive Cosatu strike action to go ahead next week in South Africa

Latest on the kidnapping of Cape Town child

Police Ministry will host a GBV dialogue and awareness campaign

Rand Water's Maintenance operation to leave parts of Gauteng without Water for 87 Hours

Mandy's book of the week: The Enemy Within by Mpumelelo Makhabela

Scroll up for full audio.