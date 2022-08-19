Cape Town City Guide: 7 ways to experience the best of the Cape
JOHANNESBURG - Kfm recently released its Best of the Cape list - which means you can use this as inspiration to experience the best of what your city has to offer this weekend.
Use this weekend as an opportunity to explore some of the local spots recommended by locals who make the most of Cape Town.
BEST BREAKFAST SPOT - BO-KAAP DELI
Start off your weekend the right way with what was voted to be the best breakfast spot, the Bo-Kaap Deli. Enjoy their contemporary vibe and traditional flair for an easy way to start your morning.
See more on their Facebook here.
BEST FAMILY RESTAURANT - ASHLEY'S FAMILY RESTAURANT
If you want some delicious food that suits the whole family try Ashley's Family Restaurant.
You can bring the kids, the parents and whoever else makes up your family, or take advantage of their delivery service and have some family friendly food in the comfort of your own home.
See their Facebook for more here.
BEST PET FRIENDLY EATERY - DAMHUIS RESTAURANT
If family-friendly to you involves bringing your four-legged fury babies, Damhuis Restaurant was voted the best pet friendly eatery so let your pups enjoy the change of scenery and beach side vibe with you this weekend.
See their website for more here.
BEST DATE NIGHT RESTAURANT - AVONTUUR ESTATE RESTAURANT
If you want to do something romantic with that special someone, Avontuur Estate Restaurant was voted the best date night restaurant.
Between the views, the food and the one you love in your arms - it is sure to be a night to remember.
See their website for more here.
BEST WINE FARM EXPERIENCE - THE SPICE ROUTE DESTINATION
The Spice Route Destination has the title of best wine farm experience for the second year in a row.
Whether it is an old favourite or something you haven’t tried before why not take the time to make the trip.
With countless ways to enjoy the route it is guaranteed to be an adventure worth having this weekend.
For all the ways to enjoy the route, see their website here.
BEST MARKET - ELGIN RAILWAY MARKET
Enjoy craft beers, local food and vendors, and live music at the Elgin Railway Market.
This full steampunk, art-deco market is open from 9AM to 4PM on Saturday and Sunday so take your time and make a day of it.
See their website for more here.
BEST ADVENTURE EXPERIENCE - CAPE CANOPY TOUR
If you want to try something more adventurous this weekend, the Cape Canopy Tour is the answer.
Feel the rush of adrenaline as you race down the ziplines and really get your money’s worth with over four hours of fun.
See their website and make a booking here.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 7 ways to experience the best of the Cape
