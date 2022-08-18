The psychology behind the rise of single, lonely men





Lester Kiewit spoke to psychologist, Dr Tumi Mashego and motivational speaker and relationship coach, Jeff Kahn.

Men continue to put up facades

Men tend to settle into old society stereotypes which expect them to settle into marriages

Many men don't talk about what makes them happy

© ionutpetrea/123rf.com

Men have to unlearn some unhealthy habits if they hope to successfully navigate the dating scene.

A Psychology Today article cites how difficult men are finding the dating game as women strive for healthier relationship standards.

Psyhcologist, Dr Tumi Mashego, said many of the reasons men find themselves single and lonely for a long time has to do with old societal expectations, their childhoods, and an inability to talk about their feelings.

If someone has been taught all their lives how to pretend or put up facades, how to provide, now they must learn about themselves, their identity and actually understand what makes them happy… that is something that actually needs to be learned. Dr Tumi Mashego, Psychologist

Motivational Speaker, Jeff Kahn, agreed saying many more men entering therapy felt a sense of isolation from people, and more importantly from themselves.

A lack of intimacy has driven more men to be lonely.

We don’t know as men how to be intimate. Intimacy to us is the physical side. We don’t talk… don’t communicate properly and we don’t share our feelings in case we’re seen as weak. Jeff Kahn, motivational speaker and relationship coach

A misunderstanding of intimacy is also leading to many more oversexed and under-loved men.

Men are not being taught earlier in our childhood by our parents about intimacy and what is intimacy… the most intimate thing you can do with someone is hold their hand, according to research. Jeff Kahn, Motivational Speaker and Relationship Coach

So how do men steer themselves out of the single, lonely lane?

Kahn suggested that men get together with other men to talk about the underlying problems hampering their ability to enter healthy relationships.

Much of the time the underlying problems include depression, anxiety and pressure to perform.