‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman discusses Turkey's rash decision with Bruce Whitfield.
- Turkey's announced an interest rate cut amid record inflation
- The decision "goes against all proven wisdom" says Denker Capital's Kokkie Kooyman
Turkey has announced an interest rate cut even as the country’s inflation rate nears 80% - the highest in 24 years.
The Central Bank dropped its repo rate by 100 basis points - from 14% to 13%.
President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.
“Turkey is is a glorious country, but it looks like it's in a slow motion train crash” comments Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Kokkie Kooyman (Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital).
“And the worst is, the train seems to be speeding up because inflation is increasing” Kooyman responds.
In a nutshell, says Kooyman, if you’ve got high inflation and too-low interest rates you set a couple of problems in motion.
These include people taking their money out of the country “as fast as they can” because their own currency is losing value every day.
And nobody wants to deposit money, he says.
Your banks don't get enough money to be able to lend, and also any lending they do is unprofitable.”Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
How this ends, is very badly Kooyman says.
Interest rates have to go up in the end to curb inflation and that means that all that debt, including government debt, defaults.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
President Erdogan has fired three Central Bank governors who obviously didn’t want to go along with his policies, until he found one who is now going along with it, actually defending it… He’s a total idiot, sorry… going against all proven wisdom.Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
