We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram, executive director at Galileo Capital.
- How do you ensure you have enough for your retirement and not 'too much'?
- If you are in a position to give money to your children or to a charity, it might be worth starting earlier says Warren Ingram
It might sound like a strange question, but how do you ensure you have enough for your retirement and not too much?
"Lots of retirees worry about running out of money before they die, but there are many who die with too much money" says Warren Ingram (Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital).
It's actually the saddest outcome he sees in financial planning, Ingram declares.
Very often these are the people that sacrifice too much of their lives to ensure they never run out... who live extremely frugal lives for their whole working career.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
They sacrifice an incredible amount to make sure they can provide for their families, that they can build up enough money for their retirement and potentially, that they can leave some money behind to their kids.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
Often this comes at a massive human cost... They compromise quality of life for themselves and very often for their families as well, even for the very children they're trying to help over their lifetime.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
While people in this position might have achieved their financial objective, they are often also filled with regret Ingram says.
"They've just got so many things that were 'un-done', so many ways they could have helped people during their lifetime that unfortunately has passed now."
Ingram maintains that when it comes to inheriting, most people would prefer a smaller inheritance earlier in life rather than a much larger one later.
You can do more with money when you are younger than when you are close to retirement, he argues.
If you are in a position to give money to your children or to a charity, it might be worth starting earlier and ensuring that the money is put to good use while you are alive.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
It is important to retire with enough, but equally important to enjoy your retirement and ensure that your hard-earned money is used as wisely as possible.Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital
