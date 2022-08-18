We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days. 19 August 2022 2:18 PM
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors. 19 August 2022 2:17 PM
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc. 19 August 2022 12:02 PM
View all Local
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Com... 19 August 2022 2:32 PM
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power. 19 August 2022 11:21 AM
FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry? ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed meat-r... 19 August 2022 10:29 AM
View all Politics
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help. 19 August 2022 2:06 PM
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms. 19 August 2022 1:23 PM
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotia... 19 August 2022 10:14 AM
View all Business
Legal leaders: Offering legal education online for free Our world is moving further and further online to the point where you can even turn to social media for legal education. 19 August 2022 1:59 PM
City of Cape Town set to reopen Government Avenue in September Government Avenue remains fenced closed with barbed wire following a fire scene in Parliament. 19 August 2022 12:45 PM
Change bad habits to achieve fitness goals, says personal trainer Personal trainer Kieran Evans encourages people to change bad habits learned from childhood to achieve their fitness goals. 19 August 2022 10:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports. 18 August 2022 2:24 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
View all Entertainment
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it. 18 August 2022 10:32 PM
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin. 18 August 2022 4:46 PM
Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA? Is this fattist, or a good lesson for South African police officers? 18 August 2022 3:37 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?

18 August 2022 11:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Savings
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
inheritance

People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.

Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram, executive director at Galileo Capital.

- How do you ensure you have enough for your retirement and not 'too much'?

- If you are in a position to give money to your children or to a charity, it might be worth starting earlier says Warren Ingram

It might sound like a strange question, but how do you ensure you have enough for your retirement and not too much?

"Lots of retirees worry about running out of money before they die, but there are many who die with too much money" says Warren Ingram (Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director at Galileo Capital).

It's actually the saddest outcome he sees in financial planning, Ingram declares.

Very often these are the people that sacrifice too much of their lives to ensure they never run out... who live extremely frugal lives for their whole working career.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

They sacrifice an incredible amount to make sure they can provide for their families, that they can build up enough money for their retirement and potentially, that they can leave some money behind to their kids.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Often this comes at a massive human cost... They compromise quality of life for themselves and very often for their families as well, even for the very children they're trying to help over their lifetime.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

While people in this position might have achieved their financial objective, they are often also filled with regret Ingram says.

"They've just got so many things that were 'un-done', so many ways they could have helped people during their lifetime that unfortunately has passed now."

Ingram maintains that when it comes to inheriting, most people would prefer a smaller inheritance earlier in life rather than a much larger one later.

You can do more with money when you are younger than when you are close to retirement, he argues.

If you are in a position to give money to your children or to a charity, it might be worth starting earlier and ensuring that the money is put to good use while you are alive.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

It is important to retire with enough, but equally important to enjoy your retirement and ensure that your hard-earned money is used as wisely as possible.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Ingram's advice





