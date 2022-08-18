Happy Home and Garden: How to manage pests in your plants





Pippa Hudson spoke to the owner of Superplants Garden Centre in Tokai - Morné Faulhammer to hear some tips on getting your garden into fighting shape.

Pest control is extremely important for growing healthy plants

Chemical pesticides can help your plants but must be used cautiously

Image: © 123rf/rh2010

Faulhammer is a former head of the SA Nursery Association and has over 30 years of experience in the industry which makes him the ideal person to give some helpful gardening advice.

One of the biggest problems that plant lovers may find in their homes is pests, with a very common invader for indoor plants being the mealybug.

According to Faulhammer, when it comes to protecting your plants, you have to be sure to manage them and the soil as the bug can nest in the soil.

The most important thing when you’re looking at controlling it if you have an outbreak, don’t only control the plant, control the soil, especially with indoor pot plants. Morne Faulhammer, owner of Superplants Garden Centre in Tokai

If there are only a few bugs on the plant, you can always pick them off and observe the plant to be sure there is no outbreak, but if there are more, your best option might be chemical pesticides.

When using chemical pesticides, you may have to spray regularly as the chemicals will not kill an egg that has been laid, suggests Faulhammer.

In addition to this, it is essential that you do not overuse pesticides as this is unnecessary and can do significant environmental damage.

Never double dose, you can only kill something once. Morné Faulhammer, owner of Superplants Garden Centre in Tokai

Listen to the audio above for more.