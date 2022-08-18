Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?





Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered overweight police officers to go on training so they can trim their waists.

“I have seen the big bellies,” said Hassan.

“I believe we should not have officers with big bellies.”

A Tanzanian traffic police officer stops a car on a road in Zanzibar. © olegd/123rf.com

There has always been such jesting about the belly size of our police force… She’s not exactly skinny herself! Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

If you’re going to be running around as a cop, you should be able to do so. Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Lester Kiewit interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.