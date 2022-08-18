Tanzanian president orders overweight cops to lose weight - a lesson for SA?
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered overweight police officers to go on training so they can trim their waists.
“I have seen the big bellies,” said Hassan.
“I believe we should not have officers with big bellies.”
There has always been such jesting about the belly size of our police force… She’s not exactly skinny herself!Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
If you’re going to be running around as a cop, you should be able to do so.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Lester Kiewit interviewed Friedman – scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_148100524_zanzibar-tanzania-november-07-2019-a-traffic-policeman-has-stopped-a-car-on-a-road-of-zanzibar-islan.html?vti=mrjm26opblj5rk1n9f-1-10
More from Africa
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit?
Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on the matter.Read More
“Farm to fork” never looked this good
Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More
[WATCH] Tornado hits West Coast residential area, followed by snowfall
The small coastal town of Velddrif was struck by a tornado on Saturday afternoon, causing damage to many houses in the area.Read More
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA
Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman.Read More
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (named “Mtoto”, Swahili for “child”) was carefully wrapped in a shroud with her or his head resting on a pillow.Read More
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday.Read More
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa
Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, about Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov's recent visits to African countries.Read More
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque'
Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus.Read More
More from World
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
Russia threatens to bomb London with cruise missiles
Ukraine is using British weaponry to successfully destroy bridges that the Russian army is using.Read More
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction
Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland.Read More
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up
BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving.Read More
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear
The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to provide free sanitary products to any woman who needs them.Read More
[WATCH] Defiant Chinese shoppers revolt against snap lockdown at Shanghai store
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Woman (99) who almost became a nun meets her 100th great grandchild
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
"It's ludicrous" - DA slams Defence Minister's Russia visit
Refilwe Moloto speaks to opposition MP, Kobus Marais, the DA's Shadow Minister for Defence about Modise's Russia visit.Read More
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China'
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa.Read More