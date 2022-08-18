



Mandy Wiener spoke to the general secretary of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), Bheki Ntshalintshali, about a nationwide strike action scheduled for next week.

Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu) is appealing to all workers and the public to join its nationwide strike action next week.

Cosatu's general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali spoke to 702's Mandy Wiener.

Ntshalintshali said that workers bore the brunt of the government's failures in sustaining the state of the economy.

We are calling people to join one centralised action, and we are asking them to join others and not go to work next week. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general-secretary - Cosatu

We have details in terms of different provinces and programmes. Bheki Ntshalintshali, general-secretary - Cosatu

This article first appeared on 702 : Cosatu calls on workers to stay away and join nationwide protest