I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova

South Africa says it is not choosing sides in the war in Ukraine

Nevertheless, Defence Minister Thandi Modise made a speech in Moscow recently that mirrored the one made by Vladimir Putin at the same conference she was attending

Vladimir Putin. © fotogigi85/123rf.com

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise recently attended the “10th Moscow Conference on International Security”.

She was invited by her Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

“South Africa stands ready to work with all peace-loving nations of the world,” Modise’s spokesperson Cornelius Monama said when asked about Modise’s visit to Russia.

The conference had far fewer attendees than usual, but South Africa participated, as always.

Minister Modise’s speech was “totally puzzling”, says Professor Irina Filatova of UKZN.

“She said, ‘By our own selective morality, we have allowed warmongers to hold the world to ransom’. She said we must be on the right side of history…” Professor Irina Filatova, UKZN

Vladimir Putin, who addressed the conference, also made baffling statements.

Putin said… it is Western globalised elites who provoke chaos and conflict… It is China and Russia on the one hand, and warmongers on the other… He said we need to restore respect for international law… Professor Irina Filatova, UKZN

