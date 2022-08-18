'President Cyril Ramaphosa's silence on Phala Phala robbery is damaging'





John Maytham speaks to associate editor at Daily Mavericks, Ferrial Haffajee, about the latest in Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala scandal.

The silence from President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Phala Phala farm robbery continues to be a damaging scandal.

This is according to the associate editor at Daily Maverick, Ferial Haffajee.

Opposition parties want Ramaphosa to step out of the office to allow a full investigation into the burglary at his Limpopo farm.

They include the Democratic Alliance, Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement, African Transformation Movement and Pan Africanist Congress.

Haffajee said that she does not understand why Ramaphosa is not coming out to instill confidence in addressing the nation.

All these speculations fall into a vacuum, and I can’t understand why President Cyril Ramaphosa has not come out to explain what happened. Ferrial Haffajee, associate editor - Daily Maverick

This is becoming a very damaging scandal and I think day by day it is becoming a scandal and a very damaging one. Ferrial Haffajee, associate editor - Daily Maverick

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip