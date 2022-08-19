Does staying up after midnight affect your mind?
John Maytham spoke to professor of the Neurology Harvard Division of Sleep Elizabeth B. Klerman about her hypothesis paper on the human mind after midnight.
- Evidence suggests people engage in more risky behaviours late at night
- This could be due to acting outside your biological rhythm
While there has not been enough research into this topic evidence suggests that there are changes to the human brain after midnight, and humans behave differently late at night.
According to Klerman, at night more people engage in risky behaviour, experience problems with decision-making and there are more suicides than in the day.
One of the reasons for this could be that biologically people are designed to be awake when it is light and asleep when it is dark.
Being awake in the middle of the night is not when the circadian rhythms, your bodies internal clock, would expect you to be awake.Elizabeth B. Klerman, professor of Neurology Harvard Division of Sleep
Klerman said that she hopes to encourage more research into this topic with this hypothesis paper in order to find more conclusive results.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_96249922_worried-senior-man-in-bed-at-night-suffering-with-insomnia.html
