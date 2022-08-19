CT boy (6) Shanawaaz Asghar reunited with family after abduction
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that an abducted six-year-old boy has been reunited with his family.
Shanawaaz Asghar was snatched outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday morning.
Police are yet to release any further details.
It's also not clear if anyone's been arrested yet.
Two getaway cars were seen fleeing the boy's home.
Before the overnight breakthrough, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the SAPS had a task team to deal specifically with kidnappings.
"A team has been created. It's being led by the general from Crime Intelligence. It has had a lot of successes nationally, including here in the Western Cape. We have had successes, several of them. Some of the families, after the success, don't want these things to be announced," Cele said.
A businessman, also kidnapped in Kensington earlier this year, was tracked down in Khayelitsha after 111 days in captivity.
This article first appeared on EWN : CT boy (6) Shanawaaz Asghar reunited with family after abduction
More from Local
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front
The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.Read More
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water
A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc.Read More
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so
Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.Read More
Kidnappers are watching your routines, warns WC Missing Persons Unit
Asghar was wearing his school uniform when armed men abducted him and sped off in two vehicles on Wednesday.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA
South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.Read More
How state-funded and private shelters assist GBV victims
Women are encouraged to escape the cycle of gender-based violence (GBV) they experience at their homes and rather find safer places to stay.Read More