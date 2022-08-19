Streaming issues? Report here
CT boy (6) Shanawaaz Asghar reunited with family after abduction

19 August 2022 6:26 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
SAPS
Kensington kidnapping
Shanawaaz Asghar

Police are yet to release any further details.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that an abducted six-year-old boy has been reunited with his family.

Shanawaaz Asghar was snatched outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday morning.

Police are yet to release any further details.

It's also not clear if anyone's been arrested yet.

Two getaway cars were seen fleeing the boy's home.

Before the overnight breakthrough, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the SAPS had a task team to deal specifically with kidnappings.

"A team has been created. It's being led by the general from Crime Intelligence. It has had a lot of successes nationally, including here in the Western Cape. We have had successes, several of them. Some of the families, after the success, don't want these things to be announced," Cele said.

A businessman, also kidnapped in Kensington earlier this year, was tracked down in Khayelitsha after 111 days in captivity.


This article first appeared on EWN : CT boy (6) Shanawaaz Asghar reunited with family after abduction




