Ramaphosa won't testify before PP Mkwebane's impeachment inquiry
Refilwe Moloto spoke to GOOD Party Member of Parliament (MP), Brett Herron, about the move by suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal team to get President Cyril Ramaphosa to appear before the inquiry into her impeachment.
The public protector's legal team called for the Section 194 inquiry committee to subpoena president Cyril Ramaphosa to testify, which his legal team opposed.
Legal opinion obtained from the internal legal advisers of Parliament argued that the president was just as eligible to testify as any other person if he has evidence or personal knowledge that can aid the inquiry.
However, the committee has since denied the request from Mkhwebane's legal team.
Meanwhile, GOOD Party Member of Parliament (MP), Brett Herron said that Mkhwebane's team suggested that it would deal with the outcome of that decision.
Heron further argued that the threshold to remove Mkhwebane was high, despite it being too early to determine the odds of her impeachment.
This is due to the Constitution stating that they would need two-thirds of the votes from the MPs to be in favour of her removal from office.
No one can argue that this should be an informal process, or we don't have to worry so much about whether we're strictly applying the rules of evidence, and all that. This is a, I think, very formal process with a very high threshold to be met, and we must approach it with that kind of seriousness.Brett Herron, Member of Parliament - GOOD Party
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/EWN
More from Local
Eskom warns it might bring back load shedding during weekend cold front
The power utility suspended power cuts on Thursday after dealing with shortages at some of its generation units for several days.Read More
[WATCH] Lester Kiewit learns how to make his own lekker boerewors
On Friday, Lester Kiewit donned his apron before getting down and dirty to make his very own boerewors.Read More
[VIDEO & PHOTOS] Part of Cape Town CBD's iconic Long Street under water
A section of one of the Cape Town CBD's busiest streets has been closed due to burst water pipe wreaking havoc.Read More
We want to be a force for good for SA - Bain & Company
Managing partner at Bain and Company South Africa, Stephen York, explains why the firm issued a three-page apology letter in the 'Business Day'.Read More
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so
Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.Read More
Kidnappers are watching your routines, warns WC Missing Persons Unit
Asghar was wearing his school uniform when armed men abducted him and sped off in two vehicles on Wednesday.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA
South African non-profit, Read to Rise, is trying to raise child literacy rates, one story at a time.Read More
How state-funded and private shelters assist GBV victims
Women are encouraged to escape the cycle of gender-based violence (GBV) they experience at their homes and rather find safer places to stay.Read More