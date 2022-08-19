Local NPO aims to turn the page on child illiteracy in SA
Africa Melane speaks to Roscoe Williams, programme manager at Read to Rise.
• Read to Rise is currently active in South Africa's under-resourced communities. • The NPO gives children access to brand-new books.
According to World Bank data, adult literacy rates in South Africa remain lower than other developing countries like Brazil, Mexico and Azerbaijan.
Child literacy rates are even lower, with statistics showing around a third of children in SA are illiterate.
A local non-profit is trying to change this.
Read to Rise programme director, Roscoe Williams, says they go into schools, primarily in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, where they read exciting stories to pupils. The books are sponsored by corporates and individuals.
At the end of the programme, each child receives brand new books. These books are theirs to keep.Roscoe Williams, Programme Manager - Read to Rise
Williams says this won't automatically change literacy or comprehension rates. But it's a step in the right direction.
Each story has valuable morals in it. There’s life lessons in it. We read the story, we discuss it and that’s how we get these children to think about the story. At the back of each story, there’s questions. We encourage these children to answer these questions and that’s also our way to get them to read for understanding.Roscoe Williams, Programme Manager - Read to Rise
Williams encourages more corporates and individuals to get involved.
Sponsoring a child can cost as little as R50.
Those who want to help can contact Read to Rise via its website at www.readtorise.org or via email at info@readtorise.co.za.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_85280305_elementary-school-boy-reading-a-book-at-his-desk-in-class.html
