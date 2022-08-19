How state-funded and private shelters assist GBV victims





Leandri Minnie from Stellenbosch University spoke to Refilwe Moloto about how women who escape GBV experienced state and private shelters in the city.

Shelters allow women to stay up to four months at their facilities

"Sadly, it often results in women ending up living in shacks or someone's backyard..."

© Sebastien Decoret/123rf.com

With limited places of shelter for women experiencing GBV, it is often difficult to accommodate the victims. Not many places can offer them the resources they need to get back on their feet.

Minnie has recently completed her Master’s Degree in Political Science at Stellenbosch University.

She conducted a study where she compared the resources and service provision at a government-funded shelter, against that of a privately funded shelter in Cape Town.

I found that funding definitely impacts the amount of services and resources that are provided in these shelters, and also the specific types of resources and services that can be provided. The manager and the social worker at the state-funded shelter, both said that in order to remain eligible for government funding they had to adhere to a set of guidelines in terms of how they can provide services. Leandri Minnie - Master’s Degree holder in Political Science at Stellenbosch University

These shelters allow women to stay at the facilities for approximately three to four months. Many believe this is not enough time for women to get back on their feet.

Sadly, it often results in women ending up living in shacks and someone else's backyard because there are no government-funded programmes that can support them when they leave. Leandri Minnie - Master’s Degree holder in Political Science at Stellenbosch University

Scroll up and take a listen to the interview via the attached audio above.