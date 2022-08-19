Shanawaaz Asghar 'unharmed' and in 'good spirits' after kidnapping ordeal
CAPE TOWN - A six-year-old boy abducted in Kensington in Cape Town earlier this week is safe in his parents' arms and in good spirits.
Shanawaaz Asghar was snatched outside his home at gunpoint on Wednesday morning and his abductors sped off in two vehicles.
Family spokesperson Dawood Essack said that the child was reunited with his family after 11pm on Thursday night.
"He's in good health. I saw a little message that he sent to his aunt and the school principal and he said 'Tell Mrs Friday that I am glad that I won't need to come to school tomorrow'. He's well, he's unharmed and in very very good spirits."
Essack said that details surrounding the abduction were not available at this stage.
"I'm just speaking to the dad and he said he doesn't want to talk about it at this stage. All I can say at this stage is that the boy was fetched from where he was, so there must have been things that I cannot reveal at this stage or know about at this stage," Essack said.
Police said that the investigation was still under way and no arrests had been made.
