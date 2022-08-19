Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce
Agri SA's Christo van der Rheede, chats to Refilwe about Namibia and Botswana banning the imports of certain South African agricultural products.
- Namibia and Botswana have blocked the imports of agricultural goods from South Africa
- AgriSA says this goes against the agreements made between the 3 countries
Namibia and Botswana have stopped importing produce including tomatoes, carrots, beetroot, potatoes, cabbage, lettuce, garlic, onions, ginger and turmeric from South Africa.
The two countries claimed that the move was to protect their local farm producers.
Agri SA on the other hand has called on the government to intervene as it went against trade agreements with South Africa.
I think Botswana obviously wants to build their own sector. The same with Namibia. I think they have their reasons for doing so. We are of the opinion that once we start instituting protective measures, then we are on a collision path.Christo van der Rheede - Agri SA
Agri SA has already approached the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza and Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel on this matter.
We want those countries to develop their own industries but I think there's a number of things you need to take into context. In certain countries, there's ideal environmental circumstances for the production of grain for example, or the production of fruit and vegetables. Other countries have ideal circumstances for meat. That's the kind of direction we should move in.Christo van der Rheede - Agri SA
