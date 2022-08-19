Change bad habits to achieve fitness goals, says personal trainer





Africa Melane talks to a Kieran Evans, a personal trainer, about how to attain the perfect body fat percentage.

• BMI is a measure of whether you are at a healthy weight by using your height and weight. • BFP measures your body fat percentage.

Picture: © poznyakov/123rf.com

Is counting calories beneficial?

According to one personal trainer, it’s a powerful tool to help you foster good eating habits.

Kieran Evans says high obesity rates in South Africa stem from people learning bad habits from their parents.

He says if one parent in a family is obese, there is an 88% chance that their child will be obese.

That number increases to 98% if both parents are obese.

I still hear the same old questions and habits. People find it very difficult to break the habit or try and seek help. Kieran Evans, Personal Trainer

Evans says while many people use BMI (body mass index), it does not take into account body mass. He prefers to measure a client’s BFP (body fat percentage) before crafting a fitness plan.

The healthiest option is between 10% and 15% body fat. That is the optimum healthy percentage for men and women. Kieran Evans, Personal Trainer

Scroll up for the full interview.