FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?





Refilwe Moloto chats to Donovan Will - Director of ProVeg South Africa about the way forward for the plant-based meat industry.

ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed-meat-related names

Vegan products with words like "nuggets" and "sausage" are set to be seized by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development

FILE: This photograph on 21 April 2021 shows a guest having a plant-based meal during the launch of ADM's Plant-based Innovation Lab in Singapore. From faux-chicken satay to imitation beef rendang, a high-tech Singapore laboratory is replicating popular Asian dishes with plant-based meat alternatives to feed the region's growing appetite for sustainable food. Picture: Roslan Rahman/AFP

From Monday, 22 August 2022, the state’s Food Safety Agency (FSA) will start seizing food products labelled with processed meat-related names - a move expected to outrage manufacturers of plant-based meat alternatives.

Any vegan products using labels such as “nuggets”, “patties” and “sausages” will be seized as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development is beginning to clamp down on what it says are breaches of labelling regulations.

So they are talking about the alternatives that are trying to look and taste like animal products. They are also talking about any other products that are using any words they deem are associated with meat. They've included words like "burger" and "sausage" in that, and "nuggets". Donovan Will - Director of ProVeg South Africa

ProVeg is still hoping that the department does not go through with this decision on Monday.

We're still hoping that it's not. ProVeg and most of the stakeholders that we have been working with including the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, have really told the department that we want open communication. One of the most disappointing things about this move is that last year, the department actually asked stakeholders if we believed we needed new regulations specifically for these products and the meat industry said yes and the plant-based industry said yes, we do need new regulations. Donovan Will - Director of ProVeg South Africa

