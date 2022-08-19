FSA labelling announcement: What's next for the plant-based meat industry?
Refilwe Moloto chats to Donovan Will - Director of ProVeg South Africa about the way forward for the plant-based meat industry.
- ProVeg hopes the department withdraws from wanting to implement the seizure of plant-based products labelled with processed-meat-related names
- Vegan products with words like "nuggets" and "sausage" are set to be seized by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development
From Monday, 22 August 2022, the state’s Food Safety Agency (FSA) will start seizing food products labelled with processed meat-related names - a move expected to outrage manufacturers of plant-based meat alternatives.
Any vegan products using labels such as “nuggets”, “patties” and “sausages” will be seized as the department of agriculture, land reform & rural development is beginning to clamp down on what it says are breaches of labelling regulations.
So they are talking about the alternatives that are trying to look and taste like animal products. They are also talking about any other products that are using any words they deem are associated with meat. They've included words like "burger" and "sausage" in that, and "nuggets".Donovan Will - Director of ProVeg South Africa
ProVeg is still hoping that the department does not go through with this decision on Monday.
We're still hoping that it's not. ProVeg and most of the stakeholders that we have been working with including the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, have really told the department that we want open communication. One of the most disappointing things about this move is that last year, the department actually asked stakeholders if we believed we needed new regulations specifically for these products and the meat industry said yes and the plant-based industry said yes, we do need new regulations.Donovan Will - Director of ProVeg South Africa
More from Business
Japan urges young people to drink MORE alcohol
Can drinking more boost the economy? The Japanese government seems to think so, and it wants its too-sober youth to help.Read More
Debate around nuclear energy heats up in Europe
Governments are reconsidering their energy plans, as an energy-starved winter looms.Read More
Cosatu unions, Naptosa declare deadlock in public sector wage talks
Eyewitness News can reveal that Cosatu public sector unions and Naptosa have declared a deadlock in the public sector wage negotiations.Read More
Namibia, Botswana withdraw from importing SA's fresh produce
South African farmers are waging a cross-border battle with Namibia and Botswana.Read More
We worry we won't have enough money to retire but what if you die with TOO MUCH?
People who die with 'too much' money often sacrificed too much of their lives to ensure they never run out says Warren Ingram.Read More
‘It’s economic suicide!’ Turkey cuts interest rate despite 80% inflation
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan holds the contrarian view that high interest rates cause inflation rather than serve to slow it.Read More
Amazon's planned move into SA a compliment to Takealot and its customers - CEO
Group CEO Mamongae Mahlare says Takealot has built an investment case good enough to attract global companies to South Africa.Read More
Provincial govt subsidy, higher pupil intake help boost Curro's profits
Private schooling group Curro Holdings has posted its results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.Read More
Broadcasting national sports: SABC takes Supersport to Competition Commission
The public broadcaster wants to fulfil its mandate to showcase national sports.Read More
More from Politics
For now, South Africans should not be alarmed by monkeypox
Health Minister Joe Phaala gave an update on monkeypox and the response of the country on Friday. The National Institute of Communicable Disease has confirmed the 5th case of monkeypox in South Africa so far.Read More
More policing power for Cape Town? The mayor thinks so
Geordin-Hill Lewis has written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to give Cape Town more policing power.Read More
I found Thandi Modise’s speech in Moscow totally puzzling - Prof Irina Filatova
Monty Python has nothing on SA Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Vladimir Putin.Read More
Midday Report Express: ANC Elective Conference in the spotlight
Delivered to you every afternoon.Read More
Parliament should be the business of the people': Siviwe Gwarube
Siviwe Gwarube has officially been appointed as the new chief whip of the Democratic Alliance (DA).Read More
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened
Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana.Read More
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself
Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy.Read More
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions
Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears.Read More
Only 2 Farlam Commission recommendations in place 10 years after Marikana. Why?
Policy and conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk, argues that SA police still do not understand their role in facilitating right to life.Read More